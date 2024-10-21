HFMD cases in Igacos surge

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) has reported about 70 cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) from January to October 12, 2024.

According to the City Health Office (CHO), Igacos, 73 HFMD cases were recorded: 20 from the Babak District, 38 from Samal District, and 15 from Kaputian District.

“Ang Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease kon HFMD usa ka sakit nga gikan sa group sa Enterovirus. Mga infants o bata kasagarang matakdan sa HFMD (Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) is an illness caused by the Enterovirus, typically affecting infants and children),” the CHO-Igacos posted on Facebook on October 18, 2024.

Symptoms include red spots in the mouth, hands, feet, and buttocks; fever; sore throat; lethargy; and loss of appetite.

HFMD spreads through direct contact, respiratory droplets, human waste, and contaminated objects. Treatment is based on symptoms (symptomatic treatment), and children usually recover within 7 to 14 days without needing antibiotics.

To prevent the spread, the CHO advises avoiding contact with infected individuals, properly disposing of tissues, practicing good hand hygiene, cleaning homes with disinfectants, drinking plenty of water, eating healthy, and isolating patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes HFMD as a common infectious disease, that mainly affects children. Though mild and self-limiting, severe cases with prolonged fever and rashes should be referred to a hospital. RGP