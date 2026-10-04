High epilepsy cases at SPMC

THE neurology section of the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) has recorded a high number of epilepsy cases, emphasizing the serious need to take a look into this condition.

“It’s a very high census; for this year, there are already 1,269 consults. Hopefully, we need to expand more on the things that are overlooked in epilepsy cases,” says Dr. Rommel Khan, Fellow-in-Training, Department of Internal Medicine, Section of Neurology at the SPMC.

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological brain disorder, which is characterized by recurring, unprovoked seizures caused by sudden surges of abnormal electrical activity in nerve cells.

An estimated 50 million people worldwide are experiencing epilepsy; in terms of Philippine figures, 1 in 26 Filipinos can develop epilepsy. The last Philippine statistics on the condition in 2012 registered 900,000 Filipinos suffering from epilepsy.

According to Khan, there are different causes across multiple ages. “For example, there are epileptic babies who are born with such a disease or acquire such disease through infection,” Khan said.

He said that 70 percent of epilepsy cases have unknown causes. About 30 percent are caused by genetics, infections, tumors, and metabolic and structural lesions in the brain, like those in stroke patients.

“Mataas ang cases ng stroke natin this year – umabot kami sa 2,000 cases outpatient pa lang ‘yun. Stroke is a big risk factor in developing epilepsy,” Khan said.

He said that despite their condition, people with epilepsy can live normal lives.

“Epileptic patients can live normally – that’s a key thing we want to impart here in the section of neurology. They can live a normal life; yes, there are restrictions, especially in work. For example, you cannot have someone at work who will be at risk. For example, you want to be a taxi driver. If you have epilepsy, especially if it’s not yet controlled, and you’re not on medication, then you are not supposed to do that kind of work, but you can do other work like office work,” Khan said.

The SPMC doctor added that caring for patients also means understanding the fact that they can live normal lives.

“People with epilepsy, about one third of them develop depression, so we have to be careful about those persons with epilepsy, yes we try to take care of them, but we should also remember that in the process of taking care of them we don’t deprive them of being a normal person,” Khan added.

Epilepsy can be controlled by medication, and fortunately, epileptic patients in Davao are being supported by the government.

“Our maintenance medications kaya sila ibigay ng DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), Lingap, all they need is the cooperation of the patient. There are some patients na hihintayin maubos ang gamot, kung mahurot ang tambal mubalik ang ilang patol (Some patients wait until their medications run out, and if it runs out, the seizures will return),” Khan said, as he advises that before the medications run out, patients should go to the section of the neurology outpatient department.

The section of neurology is a new training section in the SPMC guided by top-caliber neurologists, including those specializing in epilepsy.

“Better to consult an outpatient department section of neurology at the SPMC — we are open Monday-to-Friday,” Khan said. PIA DAVAO