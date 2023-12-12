High-level meetings underscore strong Philippines-Hungary ties

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY– On December 5, 2023, a Philippine delegation led by Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Allan B. Gepty met Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, István Jakab on the sidelines of the 5th Philippines-Hungary Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation (JCEC) in Budapest, Hungary.

Jakab, who is also the chairman of the Hungary-Philippines Friendship Group, recognized the intensive and dynamic development the countries’ relationship has undergone since forging diplomatic relations fifty years ago. He highlighted the role of the JCEC in advancing economic cooperation and presenting opportunities for mutual benefits.

He hopes the JCEC can add further impetus to promote bilateral relations which is the key role played by the Friendship Group of Philippine and Hungarian parliamentarians.

On the side of the Philippines, Undersecretary Gepty expressed his support for fostering stronger relations between the Philippines and Hungary which has already achieved significant progress in trade, investment, education, labor, and tourism. He underlined the extraordinary friendship between the two countries, one that is rooted in genuineness, support, and shared values. Undersecretary Gepty also extended his gratitude for the Hungarian government’s emergency aid amounting to HUF 5 million for those affected by the recent violence in Marawi City.

Both sides also identified further opportunities in agriculture, research and development, innovation, and digital technology.

Highlighting potential partnerships between the Philippines and Hungary, Secretary Pascual stressed, “Both countries already achieved remarkable partnerships and we look forward as we continue to work towards a mutually shared prosperity. As we continue to forge strong bilateral ties, I am confident that Hungary will be a key partner of the Philippines in advancing an inclusive and sustainable Philippines.”

The meeting was held on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the Philippines and Hungary diplomatic relations as well as the recent visit of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri in Budapest in October 2023. PR