High turnout for castration, anti-rabies vax programs

THE Davao City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) has reported a high turnout in their free castration for cats and dogs, and anti-rabies vaccination programs in the city in 2023.

Dr. Ma. Corazon B. Sepulveda, Officer-in-Charge of the CVO, said in an interview with the City Information Office (CIO) that their office has recorded a high outcome in their castration and anti-rabies vaccination activities.

“Sa rabies vaccination and even sa castration, mataas ang aming outcome, ang aming overall na turnout ng activities namin [In our anti-rabies rabies vaccination and even in the castration programs, our office has recorded a high overall turnout],” she said.

The CVO served a total of 2,883 pet owners in the castration program. According to Sepulveda, 2103 dogs and 1,828 cats were castrated in 2023.

Meanwhile, a total of 75,099 Dabawenyos have availed of the office’s free anti-rabies vaccination program. CVO was able to vaccinate a total of 145, 816 pets in 2023.

Sepulveda also said that the free castration program, as well as the free anti-rabies vaccination program, is being conducted in every district in the city. They also cater to walk-ins at the CVO clinic.

Dabawenyos are also reminded to be responsible pet owners and to not allow their pets to wander on the streets unaccompanied.

“Yung ating mga stray dogs, please implement talaga namin yung City Ordinance natin na 1457, na talagang walang magpapa-labas ng aso nila na unaccompanied, dapat lagi silang kasama yung may-ari, hindi yung aso pababayaan silang magkarsada, yung gagawing isang palikuran or comfort room ang kalsada tapos matatapakan mo lang, bawal talaga yan. So yung mga strays, mas magiging active pa tayo ngayon kasi malaki talaga ang turnout sana yun lang responsible pet ownership talaga ma-ano ng mga taga Davao [Our office will be strictly implementing City Ordinance No. 1457. Pet owners must not let their pets wander in the streets unattended. They must not let their pets defecate on the streets. Our office will be more proactive, and we’re hoping that the public will also be responsible pet owners],” Sepulveda said.

City Ordinance No. 1457 prohibits pet owners from letting their pets stray in the streets of the city.

The CVO urges Dabawenyos to have their pets vaccinated and to avail of their free services. The schedule for the free anti-rabies and castration services in barangays, as well as the requirements and guidelines for said services, are posted on its official Facebook page: City Veterinarian’s Office – Davao City. CIO