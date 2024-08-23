High-value drug pusher nabbed, P2-M shabu seized

AUTHORITIES seized more than P2 million worth of suspected shabu during a drug operation on Thursday, August 22.

In a police report, authorities arrested an individual known as "alias Gerson" in Tagum City during the serving of a search warrant.

A total of P2,142,000 worth of drugs were confiscated during the operation.

In addition to shabu, a .22 caliber revolver with six live bullets and other items were confiscated from the suspect’s possession.

Gerson is currently detained at the Tagum City Police Station pending the appropriate filing of charges against him.

Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) said that the consecutive arrests of several suspects involved in illegal drugs demonstrate the dedication and commitment of the police authorities to ending the spread of illegal drugs in the Davao Region.

Meanwhile, PRO-Davao commended the efforts and commitment of the operating units from the Davao del Norte Police Provincial Intelligence Unit, 1st Davao Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company (DNPMFC), Regional Intelligence Unit-Provincial Intelligence Team (RIU-PIT), Davao del Norte Special Weapons and Tactics, and Tagum City Police Station in the fight against illegal drugs. WGM

