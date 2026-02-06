High-value drug suspect escapes DCPO jail; 6 cops relieved

A DETAINEE classified as a Top 4 City-Level High-Value Individual (HVI) escaped from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Custodial Facility in the early hours of Thursday, February 5, 2026, police authorities confirmed.

In a special press conference on Friday morning, February 6, DCPO acting city director Police Colonel Mannan Muarip clarified that the suspect managed to flee at dawn, although the escape was only discovered later during the morning headcount.

The escapee was identified as Alfred Magallanes Matute, 35, who is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, since December 21, 2025.

Muarip said police have launched an extensive search and manhunt operation to locate and re-arrest Matute, with teams deployed across Davao City.

CCTV footage shows route of escape

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage revealed that at around 2 a.m., Matute positioned himself at the far end of his cell and concealed himself in a hidden corner. He later climbed to the second floor, passed through a staircase, and exited through the front portion of the custodial facility. He then bolted out through a nearby construction site, identified as a blind spot not covered by CCTV cameras.

“Nakita natin sa CCTV, nandun siya sa dulo ng selda, yung kanyang supposedly na lagayan. Meron nang time na nakapagtago siya sa taguan doon, umakyat siya sa second floor. Dumaan siya ulit sa hagdanan then umakyat siya ulit sa harap. So kaya nga makikita natin talaga, and based doon sa, explanation na ito ng mga custodial officer, makikita natin sino talagang may liability during that incident at sino yung napula,” Muarip told the Davao media.

He later added that the breakout went unnoticed until the routine morning headcount, when personnel realized one detainee was missing.

Security lapses under investigation

Muarip admitted that the incident exposed structural and security vulnerabilities within the detention facility, which currently houses 45 detainees, many of whom are considered high-value individuals linked to drug offenses and other serious crimes.

“Meron siyang vulnerabilities. Ongoing yung pagpili ng mga item at yun ay gagawin na within the week [at] na sana matapos upang hindi na maulit yung ganitong insidente,” Muarip said.

Despite reinforced locks and repeated reminders to custodial staff, investigators found that certain areas remained accessible to a determined detainee. Custodial resources have also been strained due to the number and risk level of inmates.

Following the incident, six personnel, including custodial officers and supervisory staff, have been relieved from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into possible negligence. Allegations that some guards may have fallen asleep while on duty are also being examined.

Surrender appeal

Muarip issued a direct appeal to the escapee, urging him to turn himself in peacefully.

“I urge you to surrender in the nearest station, because hindi kami titigil hanggang hindi ka ulit ma-recapture.”

Police officials said family members and close acquaintances of Matute are also being encouraged to convince him to surrender.

Preventing future escapes

The DCPO has vowed to strengthen security at the custodial facility by replacing locks, redesigning vulnerable areas, and reviewing existing detention protocols to prevent similar incidents.

While the breakout has raised public safety concerns, police assured residents that Matute’s capture remains their top priority. Authorities said the incident, the first recorded prison breakout in Davao City for 2026, serves as a serious reminder of the need to further tighten custodial security measures as manhunt operations continue across the city. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM MARJORIE BUCOG AND SHERIZA HACOSTA, SUNSTAR INTERNS