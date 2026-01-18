Highlands Gold scores dual recognition at Panata Awards, FMCG Asia Awards

HIGHLANDS Gold has achieved a standout milestone after securing two major industry wins within the same week — GOLD for Best Rebranding Campaign at the 2025 Panata Awards and Campaign of the Year – Philippines at the 2025 FMCG Asia Awards.

The Panata Awards is one of the Philippines’ most prominent marketing recognition bodies, honoring campaigns that create meaningful impact, elevate brands, and drive business performance. Highlands Gold earned GOLD for Best Rebranding Campaign, recognizing the campaign’s success in revitalizing the brand and refreshing its identity in a way that resonated with Filipino consumers.

On the regional front, the FMCG Asia Awards, held in Singapore, celebrates outstanding work across the fast‑moving consumer goods sector, highlighting campaigns that strengthen brand identity, build emotional connection, and demonstrate exceptional execution and results. Highlands Gold receiving Campaign of the Year – Philippines reflects the strength and craft behind its strategy and rollout.

Together, these back‑to‑back victories demonstrate the campaign’s ability to stand out across platforms and audiences, proof that the brand refresh was not only creatively compelling, but also strategically and commercially effective.