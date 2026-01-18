Highlands Gold scores dual recognition at Panata Awards, FMCG Asia Awards

HIGHLANDS Gold has achieved a standout milestone after securing two major industry wins within the same week — GOLD for Best Rebranding Campaign at the 2025 Panata Awards and Campaign of the Year – Philippines at the 2025 FMCG Asia Awards.
The Panata Awards is one of the Philippines’ most prominent marketing recognition bodies, honoring campaigns that create meaningful impact, elevate brands, and drive business performance. Highlands Gold earned GOLD for Best Rebranding Campaign, recognizing the campaign’s success in revitalizing the brand and refreshing its identity in a way that resonated with Filipino consumers.
On the regional front, the FMCG Asia Awards, held in Singapore, celebrates outstanding work across the fast‑moving consumer goods sector, highlighting campaigns that strengthen brand identity, build emotional connection, and demonstrate exceptional execution and results. Highlands Gold receiving Campaign of the Year – Philippines reflects the strength and craft behind its strategy and rollout.
Together, these back‑to‑back victories demonstrate the campaign’s ability to stand out across platforms and audiences, proof that the brand refresh was not only creatively compelling, but also strategically and commercially effective.
A simple truth, transformed Into a campaign people connected with
The Highlands Gold campaign centered on a singular, authentic message, made-with-Angus-beef, and transformed it into a story of discovery and modern mealtime experiences.
The rollout featured two key phases:
A chef-hosted food tasting event. Food and lifestyle creators documented their first-time reactions to Highlands Gold prepared in a variety of dishes, generating organic curiosity and conversation. A second wave expanded the narrative through a stylized brunch gathering, where returning and new creators showcased how Highlands Gold fits naturally into modern meals and shared moments, shifting perception from a premium treat to an everyday staple.
The collaborative strength behind the campaign also played a pivotal role. Lead communications agency Seven A.D. shaped the brand’s refreshed voice and visual identity, while media partners UM Philippines and Spark Foundry rolled out both phases at scale, ensuring synergy across digital, television, and in-store touchpoints.
“The recognition from both the Panata Awards and the FMCG Asia Awards reinforces the strength of our strategy and the collaboration behind Highlands Gold,” said Bernice Ilacad‑Jalgalado, VP for Marketing, CDO Foodsphere Inc. “Seeing the brand resonate with both the industry and consumers motivates us to continue elevating how Highlands Gold shows up in people’s mealtimes.”
Beyond the accolades, the Highlands Gold campaign delivered not only creative recognition but also measurable business results. According to Nielsen, the brand recorded significant sales growth, increased segment share in premium corned beef, and strong year-to-date value performance, clear indicators that the refreshed positioning translated into commercial impact. This momentum reflects the campaign’s ability to drive both business and brand outcomes by strengthening consumer trust, improving preference, and reinforcing Highlands Gold’s presence in its category.
A brand accelerating in momentum
Beyond the back-to-back wins, Highlands Gold continues to gain traction, reflected in deeper consumer connection, a stronger brand presence, and positive movement in both perception and business performance. With sharpened storytelling and sustained visibility, the brand is poised to expand further in Filipino homes. PR