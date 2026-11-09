Hijab controversy at Iligan college reaches Ched

A DISPUTE over a Muslim student's right to wear hijab during a capping ceremony at Iligan Medical Center College (IMCC) has reached the Commission on Higher Education (Ched).

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos in Northern Mindanao (NCMF-10) filed a formal complaint with Ched Regional Office 10 on Nov. 4, 2026, seeking intervention over an alleged restriction on Islamic religious attire at the college.

Through its Legal Division, NCMF-10 brought the complaint together with members of the IMCC Muslim Student Association and representatives of Al-Jalis As-Salih Inc.

The dispute stemmed from a nursing student's request to wear hijab during her capping ceremony, raising concerns about the protection of religious expression and the accommodation of Muslim students in higher education institutions.

NCMF-10 said it had earlier approached the school's College of Nursing dean to explain the religious significance of hijab and seek the lifting of the alleged restriction.

The commission also sent a formal letter requesting a meeting with the school's top officials, including its president and Board of Directors. However, NCMF-10 said the school did not accommodate the request, and the issue remained unresolved, prompting it to bring the matter before Ched.

The NCMF-10 delegation included the Legal Division Chief, Atty. Shayma A. Abdullah, lawyers Naira Dirampatun-Alonto and Ellyssahanna U. Espinosa, Alic M. Mohamad, and Mohammad Shuaib H. Batara.

Former legislator and women's rights advocate Samira Gutoc, who also visited IMCC, recognized the college's contributions to Muslim education and its willingness to discuss the students' concerns.

“We visited the Iligan Medical Center College (IMCC), which we acknowledged has produced thousands of Muslim professionals across decades,” Gutoc said.

“We acknowledge their openness to dialogue regarding a nursing student's assertion on her hijab wear during a capping ceremony,” she added.

Gutoc also recognized the efforts of the IMCC Muslim Student Association, Al-Jalis As-Salih Inc. and the NCMF-10 Legal Division in bringing the issue before the school administration and higher education authorities.

NCMF-10 stresses religious rights

NCMF-10 said its intervention forms part of its mandate to protect the religious rights and welfare of Muslim Filipinos, including students who wish to observe their faith while pursuing their education.

Under the leadership of Regional Director Abdulnasser P. Masorong Jr., the regional office reaffirmed its commitment to promoting an educational environment that respects religious diversity and protects the dignity of Muslim students.

“Every student deserves an educational environment where their faith is respected and where school policies promote fairness, respect, and inclusion,” NCMF-X said.

The commission stressed that schools should ensure their policies do not unnecessarily restrict religious practices and should address accommodation concerns through dialogue and appropriate legal channels.

IMCC denies campus-wide hijab ban

Meanwhile, IMCC denied implementing a campus-wide ban on hijab, saying it has maintained an inclusive environment for students and personnel of different religious backgrounds throughout its 51-year history.

“Throughout its 51-year history, IMCC has never enforced any policy prohibiting the hijab on campus. We have consistently championed an inclusive, respectful environment that embraces the diverse faiths and cultures of our academic community, including our Muslim students, faculty, and staff,” the college said in an official statement.

The school also expressed concern over reports of online threats, harassment, and calls for violence directed at the institution and its members following the controversy.

While recognizing the public's right to express opinions, IMCC urged people to discuss the issue responsibly, avoid spreading unverified information, and refrain from encouraging hostility.

It said disagreements should not threaten the safety, dignity, and well-being of students and school personnel.

Policies on religious freedom

The controversy has also drawn attention to existing government policies that protect students' religious rights.

Ched Memorandum Order No. 47, series of 2016, provides guidelines on protecting students' religious rights in higher education institutions and recognizing their religious practices.

The Department of Health's Department Memorandum No. 2009-0107 also addresses the religious rights of Muslim health care workers, students and trainees, including the wearing of hijab in health care settings, subject to applicable health, safety and infection-control requirements.

Republic Act No. 12224, meanwhile, declares Feb. 1 of every year as the National Day of Awareness on Hijab and Other Traditional Garments and Attire. The law seeks to promote cultural understanding, diversity, and respect for traditional and religious clothing.

Advocates have also cited Senate Bill No. 611, or the proposed Protection of Students' Religious Belief Act filed by Sen. Robinhood Padilla, as a measure seeking stronger safeguards against discrimination based on religious beliefs and practices in educational institutions. DEF