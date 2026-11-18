MORE bars opening in Davao City have led to more violations of the city's liquor ban, the Vices Regulation Unit (VRU) said, even as anti-smoking ordinance violations fell.

VRU Head Jacy Jay Francia reported the unit's January-to-September figures during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

The VRU issued 2,017 citation tickets for violations of the Comprehensive Liquor Code Ordinance from January to September 2026, up about 10 percent from 1,829 in the same period last year.

Francia said the increase could be traced to the growing number of bars and other establishments applying for liquor permits.

"Based on our data, marami kasing mga new applicants ng mga nagtitinda ng liquor (Based on our data, there are many new applicants who sell liquor)," he said.

Citations for violations of the Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance fell by nearly 10 percent, to 6,694 from 7,409 in the same period of 2025.

Francia said the drop showed enforcement was working and that the goal was to reduce violations until they disappeared.

"So, dapat mubaba ta, pawala, ug pawala (So, it should keep going down, until it's gone)," he said.

The VRU has collected about P11.02 million in fines from January to September, Francia said.

That's up from P9.53 million in fines from 7,755 citations through August, SunStar Davao earlier reported.

More enforcers by January

To cover the whole city, the VRU is set to train about 150 personnel, including its own volunteers, to be deputized as enforcers.

Francia said the trainees would come from the city's public safety personnel (40) and Civil Security Unit (30), along with additional officers from the Davao City Police Office.

The training, with the City Prosecutor's Office and the City Legal Office, was supposed to finish in November but has been delayed, he said.

The deputized personnel are expected to start issuing citation tickets by January, mainly in their assigned areas such as public markets and schools.

"Kay limited pa gyud ang atong personnel, and we're covering the whole city (Because our personnel is really limited, and we're covering the whole city)," Francia said.

The VRU had only 50 enforcers covering the city around the clock, Francia said in October.

Recent operations

In its latest operations, the VRU issued citation tickets to 117 people for violating the liquor ban across the city on Nov. 15, including an establishment on Palma Gil Street that was caught still selling and serving liquor during the ban hours, the VRU said in a post on the Madayaw Davao Facebook page. The VRU cited another 28 people for violating the anti-smoking ordinance.

On Nov. 8, VRU and the Ecoland Police Station cited about 67 people and two bars in a joint operation in Juna Subdivision and Matina, following complaints sent through Davao City Report. The VRU said one of the bars is under verification after it failed to present a business permit during the inspection.

Under the city's liquor ordinance, liquor may not be sold from 1 am to 8 am.

"So ug ang atong liquor ban, dili na ta pwede mamaligya og liquor from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. sa buntag (And with our liquor ban, we can no longer sell liquor from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m.)," Francia reminded the public. GRS