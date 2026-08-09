Hike in LPG prices in Mindanao noted

HOUSEHOLD liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in Mindanao increased by ₱3.67 per kilogram in August, according to the latest monitoring of the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office, bringing the region’s year-to-date net price adjustment to ₱17.17 per kilogram.

The August increase marks the sixth price hike recorded in the region so far this year, following a sharp ₱14.81-per-kilogram rollback in July.

Based on the DOE-Mindanao Field Office’s August LPG price statistics, the region recorded six price increases, one rollback and one month with no price adjustment since January.

The largest increase so far this year was recorded in April, when LPG prices climbed by ₱20 per kilogram. This was followed by increases of ₱1.22 per kilogram in May and ₱3.41 per kilogram in June before prices fell sharply in July.

The August adjustment partially offset the July rollback, resulting in the current year-to-date net increase of ₱17.17 per kilogram.

Camiguin records highest average LPG price

Despite the same monthly adjustment, LPG prices continue to differ significantly across provinces in Mindanao.

The DOE monitoring showed Camiguin recording the highest average price for an 11-kilogram LPG cylinder at ₱1,503, followed by Davao del Norte at ₱1,421 and Dinagat Islands at ₱1,410.

Davao del Sur recorded an average price of ₱1,390 per 11-kg cylinder, while Surigao del Sur averaged ₱1,391. Other relatively high averages were recorded in South Cotabato at ₱1,378, Davao de Oro at ₱1,376, Misamis Occidental at ₱1,373 and Davao Oriental at ₱1,369.

In the Davao Region, the average price of an 11-kg cylinder was ₱1,421 in Davao del Norte, ₱1,390 in Davao del Sur, ₱1,376 in Davao de Oro and ₱1,369 in Davao Oriental. Davao Occidental posted an average of ₱1,335.

Meanwhile, Misamis Oriental had the lowest average price monitored in Mindanao at ₱1,278, followed by Bukidnon at ₱1,289 and Zamboanga del Norte at ₱1,306.

Agusan del Norte recorded an average of ₱1,334, while Agusan del Sur posted ₱1,327. Cotabato averaged ₱1,364, Lanao del Norte ₱1,354, Sarangani ₱1,330, Sultan Kudarat ₱1,338, Surigao del Norte ₱1,360, Zamboanga del Sur ₱1,350 and Zamboanga Sibugay ₱1,337.

Brand prices remain wide-ranging

The DOE data also showed considerable differences in the retail prices of LPG depending on the brand and location.

For August, Solane had a monitored price range of ₱1,255 to ₱1,844 for an 11-kg cylinder, the widest range among the major brands listed.

Petron Gasul ranged from ₱1,299 to ₱1,634, while Pryce Gas was monitored at ₱1,270 to ₱1,600.

Phoenix Super LPG had a price range of ₱1,170 to ₱1,480, while other brands, including Fiesta Gas, Cebu Rufrance, EC Gas, RCG and Seao Gas, ranged from ₱1,160 to ₱1,743.

The differences underscore why consumers may encounter varying LPG prices even within the same province or city.

August hike follows sharp July rollback

The year-to-date price movement shows that LPG prices have experienced significant volatility in 2026.

Prices increased by ₱2.18 per kilogram in January and another ₱1.50 in February. There was no adjustment in March before the market recorded its largest increase of the year in April at ₱20 per kilogram.

Prices rose again by ₱1.22 in May and ₱3.41 in June before the substantial ₱14.81-per-kilogram rollback in July.

The ₱3.67 increase implemented in August brought the year-to-date net adjustment to ₱17.17 per kilogram.

For an 11-kg LPG cylinder, a ₱3.67-per-kilogram adjustment is equivalent to about ₱40.37 per cylinder if the full adjustment is reflected in the retail price.

The actual amount paid by consumers, however, may vary depending on the brand, location, retailer and prevailing local market conditions.

The DOE-Mindanao Field Office continues to monitor LPG prices across the region to provide consumers with reference prices and improve transparency in the household LPG market. DEF