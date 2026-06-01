Hiker who fell from Mt. Apo issues clarificatory statement

A 37-YEAR-OLD hiker who fell approximately 30 meters in the White Sand area of Mt. Apo has publicly clarified that she was not standing on a rock when the accident occurred, contradicting earlier reports that suggested she had stepped onto a stone before plunging into a ravine.

Glaiza Prencipe, a resident of Quezon City, issued a statement on social media following the incident on May 30, saying the rock she sat on unexpectedly gave way while she and her companions were taking a break after reaching the country's highest peak.

Earlier accounts from local authorities indicated that the hiker had fallen after stepping on a rock reportedly affected by strong winds. However, Prencipe said the incident unfolded differently.

According to her statement, she and her group were already on their return trek and had stopped at the White Sand area to eat lunch. She recounted that personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), who were in the area, pointed out where wild berries could be found and later suggested that she and a friend take photographs.

Prencipe said one of the personnel recommended that she sit on a protruding rock because it offered a scenic background for photos. Moments after she sat down, the rock reportedly collapsed beneath her.

“Hindi po ako tumayo sa bato,” Prencipe wrote in her clarification. “Ang pagkakamali ko lang is napirmi ako kay kuya dahil taga DENR siya at alam niya yung mga bato na pwedeng patungan o hindi.”

She added that she had already contacted the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to clarify details that were released in earlier reports.

The accident triggered an immediate rescue response involving personnel from the CDRRMO-Digos, the Bureau of Fire Protection Special Rescue Force (BFP-SRF), and local authorities from the municipality of Sta. Cruz. The rescue operation was coordinated after authorities received information about the incident from DENR personnel stationed in Kapatagan.

Tour guides and responders assisted in transporting Prencipe through the Digos Trail, which allowed rescuers to bring her down the mountain more quickly for medical treatment.

She was later rushed to Digos Doctors Hospital, where authorities confirmed that she was in stable condition. The CDRRMO reported that she arrived at the hospital at around 12:45 a.m. on May 31 and continues to recover from injuries sustained during the fall.

Mt. Apo, which straddles the provinces of Davao del Sur and Cotabato, is a popular destination for mountaineers from across the country. The incident has sparked discussions among hiking communities about safety protocols, trail hazards, and the importance of exercising caution even in areas commonly used by trekkers and visitors. DEF