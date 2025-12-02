Holon racing event cancelled

THE organizers of the Race to Lake Holon 2025 have officially announced the cancellation of the trail running event originally set for December 6 and 7, 2025 in Barangay Salacafe, Tboli, South Cotabato.

In a statement, the Race to Lake Holon (RTLH) team said the decision was made due to “unavoidable circumstances” and the need to comply with newly issued environmental and government regulations.

According to the organizers, “this decision is made in strict adherence to the latest environmental and government regulations.”

Although the team secured a race permit from the local government of Tboli — following the same process used in previous editions — the application for a Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) Clearance was deferred after the most recent evaluation by the PAMB – Allah Valley Protected Landscape (PAMB-AVPL).

“Despite receiving approvals and undertaking extensive preparation, the RTLH application for PAMB Clearance was deferred following the latest evaluation and deliberation,” the team said.

PAMB-AVPL and the LGU also issued specific directives for compliance, but the required timeline made it impossible to push through with the 2025 event. As a result, the organizers are now targeting a July 2026 schedule.

“The enforcement allowable timeline has made it impossible for us to proceed with the event on the planned date,” they added.

Organizers apologized to participants, partners, and the local community who had been preparing for the race, acknowledging the inconvenience to those who already made travel arrangements.

Despite the cancellation, the RTLH team confirmed that full race kits will still be shipped for free to all registered participants, including those who purchased “Merch for a Cause.” Deliveries will begin within two weeks after runners complete an online form. Participants will also receive partial refunds based on unused funds for race kits, community programs, and pre-race preparations.

Additionally, full refunds will be provided for homestay or hotel bookings in Salacafe and Tboli town that were made through RTLH2025 partner accommodations. These will be processed within seven to 10 days after the form is submitted.

Runners affected by the cancellation will also be eligible for a 25 percent discount if they register for the July 2026 edition.

The organizers expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support, saying they “sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support” as they prepare for the next edition of the Race to Lake Holon.

Earlier this year, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Soccksargen (DENR-Soccksargen) has issued a Notice of Violation and Show Cause Order against the event’s organizer of the Holonman Aquathlon 2025 held at Lake Holon for conducting the activity without the required permit from the PAMB.

The sporting event, organized by Body Kinetix Event Services and Management in coordination with the Municipal Government of T’boli, took place on October 26, 2025, at the Lake Holon Campsite within Mt. Melibengoy, a designated part of the Allah Valley Protected Landscape (AVPL).

The organizers were also criticized after photos and videos of the aquathlon, which featured swimming and trail running within the scenic crater lake — spread rapidly on social media, drawing sharp criticism from environmental advocates and local residents. Many questioned how the event was allowed in an ecologically sensitive area without proper authorization.

Netizens and conservation groups expressed concern that the competition could disrupt the lake’s fragile ecosystem and undermine ongoing conservation efforts by local communities and government agencies. RGL