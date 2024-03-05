Holy Child-bannered Unit 7 wins 1st Dcaa football title after 25 years

In a thrilling secondary boys football championship match at the Davao City-UP Mindanao Sports Complex in Tugbok, the Holy Child College of Davao (HCCD) Red Eagles, representing Unit 7-Dacisaa, secured a nail-biting 5-4 victory over the Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) Bulldogs of Unit 5-Prisaa (Private Schools Athletic Assocation), concluding with a penalty shootout.

HCCD coach Murphy Jake Somosot said, "Holy Child's football program started in 1999 and this is our first time to become a Dcaa champion. We made it after 25 years."

He thanked their bus driver Mariano Albarando who usually starts his day at 4 a.m. to ensure the team reaches their training venue on time. "His dedication and commitment play a crucial role in our preparation and we are truly grateful," he said.

Fellow HCCD coach Ramonito "Lalas" Carreon said goalie Johnwey Llyod Camaria emerged as the hero for the team, making three crucial saves during the shootout.

After a scoreless draw at the end of regulation, the penalty shootout saw kickers from Unit 7 and Unit 5 tying at 3-all. The sudden death phase ended in another deadlock at 4-4. Prince Charl Baculot, Mjie Mallare, Lebron Jay Pinion, and Joshua Arguelles converted penalty kicks for Unit 7.

In the subsequent round, Camaria's save against Unit 5's goal, coupled with Ahron Kyle Morales Capul's successful kick, sealed the victory.

In the semifinals, Unit 7 prevailed over Unit 3 from Crossing Bayabas National High School (CBNHS) with a 2-1 win, courtesy of goals from Ken Luis Asupra and Michael John Penafiel in the 15th and 42nd minutes, respectively.

Unit 7's title journey included an 8-1 victory over Unit 4 in the preliminary matches, a narrow loss to RMC-Unit 5 (0-1), and a comeback with a 2-0 shutout of Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU)-led Unit 6-Dacs.

HCCD-Unit 7 was also composed of Angelo James Pecolados, Maverick Catad, Blue Xyrille Esmero, Sean Kyle Lim, Julio Miguel Rabat, Juniefel Anthony Portillo, Nylion Aquill Alido, Daniel Gador, Alfejo Apijas, and Justin Lacierda.

Somosot also thanked sports director Dave Leuterio for his unwavering support, guidance, and belief in the team's capabilities. He also thanked the school administration, principal, teachers, and staff, acknowledging their continuous support, provision of resources, and encouragement.