Holy Child College of Davao unites community for FIFA World Cup Final watch party

DAVAO CITY — Football passion was on full display as the Holy Child College of Davao community came together in the early hours of the morning to witness one of the biggest moments in world football during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Watch Party at the Jacinto Quadrangle.

Despite the 3 a.m. kickoff, students, athletes, coaches, parents, alumni, faculty members, and school officials gathered to cheer on the highly anticipated championship match between Spain and Argentina, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement, camaraderie, and school spirit.

As Spain secured the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, members of the Holy Child Red Eagles—led by the school’s Football and Basketball varsity teams—celebrated the historic victory together, proving that passion for sports knows no time and no boundaries.

Leading the celebration was Holy Child College of Davao School President and football enthusiast Mr. Pol Allan D. Leuterio, whose continued support for student-athletes reflects the institution’s commitment to developing excellence both on and off the playing field.

Joining the celebration were members of the school’s executive leadership, including Mr. Leo Brian D. Leuterio of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Chys Velasco, Chief Operating Officer, Grace R. Pesquera, Senior High School Principal, and Joey Piedraverde from the Marketing Office. They were joined by the Red Eagles’ football coaches, Lalas and Eric, dedicated parents, alumni, and members of the school community who stayed up to witness football history unfold.

Guests enjoyed complimentary popcorn, hot coffee, and warm congee throughout the event, creating a festive and welcoming environment as supporters gathered to celebrate the world’s biggest football spectacle.

The gathering served as an opportunity to strengthen the school’s sporting culture and inspire its young athletes. For the Holy Child Football Elite Varsity players, witnessing football’s grandest stage firsthand reinforced the values of discipline and teamwork—qualities they continue to develop in preparation for future competitions.

The event also highlighted Holy Child College of Davao’s commitment to promoting football and nurturing student-athletes by creating meaningful experiences that extend beyond training and competition.

The school likewise expressed its gratitude to Azkals Academy for its valued partnership in making the FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party possible, helping foster a deeper appreciation for the sport while inspiring the next generation of football players.

The celebration reflected more than a shared love for football—it showcased the strong sense of community that defines Holy Child College of Davao.

As the school aptly puts it, “Sports bring us together, but community keeps us united.” GCG