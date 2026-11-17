THE Holy Child College of Davao officially installed Dr. Ma. Chrystella Suzette I. Velasco as its new chief operations (COO) in a ceremony led by school president Pol Allan D. Leuterio.

In his message, Leuterio recognized Dr. Velasco’s extensive experience and leadership background and expressed confidence in her ability to strengthen the school’s operations and advance its pursuit of excellence.

He also used the occasion to underscore the school’s firm stand against bullying, reminding the academic community of its responsibility to provide every learner with a safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment.

At Holy Child, bullying has no place. Every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and supported.

Congratulations, Dr. Velasco! May your leadership inspire continued growth and excellence as the Holy Child community moves forward together.

Opus Deo Dignum! PR