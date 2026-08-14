HOLY CHILD launches Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado modules for private schools

HOLY CHILD College of Davao officially launched the Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado Modules for Private Schools on August 13, 2026, at the Jacinto Campus, marking a significant step toward strengthening discipline, character, and responsible citizenship among young Dabawenyos.

The launching brought together education stakeholders and community leaders in support of an initiative designed to nurture learners who are disciplined, responsible, and committed to serving others.

More than a ceremonial launching, the event marked the beginning of a shared commitment among schools, families, and the community to strengthen values and character while fostering a culture of discipline and responsible citizenship among the youth. The initiative received the support of the City Government of Davao, led by Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, represented at the event by Atty. Antoinette G. Principe, who delivered an inspiring message on behalf of the City Mayor.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region also expressed its support through Regional Director Maria Ines C. Asuncion, CESO III, represented by Chief Dodong Atillo.

A key figure in the development and implementation of the initiative was Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Reynante A. Solitario, CESO V, whose challenge to HCCD paved the way for the school to pilot the Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado Modules for private schools.

HOLY CHILD College of Davao School President Mr. Pol Allan D. Leuterio, together withvthe school board, Executive Committee Leaders, faculty, staff, parents and students expressed their commitment to supporting the initiative.

The event was further highlighted by the presence of representatives from the Davao Association of Private Schools and School Administrators (DAPRISSA) and the Davao Association of Catholic Schools (DACS), including their respective presidents and officers.

The module writers from the DepEd Davao City Division also graced the occasion, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the development and implementation of the modules.

The launching reflects the institution’s commitment to developing learners who embody the values of discipline, responsibility, service, and faith. Also, the launching allowed us to remember and honor the legacy left by our dearest founder Maam Vixtoria D. Leuterio whose heart, mission and vision is for Holy Child to generate disciplined and God fearing students.

Through the Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado Modules, HOLY CHILD College of Davao joins the broader community in shaping a generation of young Dabawenyos who are not only responsible citizens but also individuals who live out values worthy of God.

Together, HOLY CHILD and its partners continue to build a disciplined, responsible, and values-driven generation of Dabawenyos. PR