Holy Child partners with Azkals Academy

HOLY Child has strengthened its commitment to sports development by forging a partnership with the Azkals Development Academy (ADA) Davao, opening more opportunities for its student-athletes to sharpen their football skills and compete at a higher level.

The collaboration was formalized through the recent signing of a memorandum of agreement between Holy Child President Pol Allan D. Leuterio and ADA Davao director and former Philippine Azkals captain Stephan Schrock.

The partnership integrates ADA's football development expertise with Holy Child's education and athletic programs, creating a pathway for aspiring football players to receive quality training while pursuing their studies.

Under the agreement, Holy Child student-athletes will gain access to structured football training, guidance from experienced coaches, mentorship opportunities and increased exposure to competitive tournaments. The initiative also aims to strengthen grassroots football development by helping young athletes build the technical skills, discipline and confidence needed to advance in the sport.

School officials said the collaboration reflects a shared vision of nurturing well-rounded students by combining academic excellence with athletic development.

"This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to providing Holy Child athletes with the best opportunities to excel—not just academically, but also on the field. We are proud to partner with ADA Davao to nurture the next generation of football stars," Leuterio said.

Beyond enhancing football training, the partnership seeks to inspire student-athletes to embrace teamwork, leadership, resilience and sportsmanship—qualities that extend beyond the playing field and into everyday life.

With the agreement now in place, Holy Child and ADA Davao are expected to roll out programs designed to identify and develop promising football talent, giving young players a stronger foundation to pursue future opportunities in the sport while representing their school with pride. Holy Child has strengthened its commitment to sports development by forging a partnership with the Azkals Development Academy (ADA) Davao, opening more opportunities for its student-athletes to sharpen their football skills and compete at a higher level.

The collaboration was formalized through the recent signing of a memorandum of agreement between Holy Child President Pol Allan D. Leuterio and ADA Davao director and former Philippine Azkals captain Stephan Schrock.

The partnership integrates ADA's football development expertise with Holy Child's education and athletic programs, creating a pathway for aspiring football players to receive quality training while pursuing their studies.

Under the agreement, Holy Child student-athletes will gain access to structured football training, guidance from experienced coaches, mentorship opportunities and increased exposure to competitive tournaments. The initiative also aims to strengthen grassroots football development by helping young athletes build the technical skills, discipline and confidence needed to advance in the sport.

School officials said the collaboration reflects a shared vision of nurturing well-rounded students by combining academic excellence with athletic development.

"This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to providing Holy Child athletes with the best opportunities to excel—not just academically, but also on the field. We are proud to partner with ADA Davao to nurture the next generation of football stars," Leuterio said.

Beyond enhancing football training, the partnership seeks to inspire student-athletes to embrace teamwork, leadership, resilience and sportsmanship—qualities that extend beyond the playing field and into everyday life.

With the agreement now in place, Holy Child and ADA Davao are expected to roll out programs designed to identify and develop promising football talent, giving young players a stronger foundation to pursue future opportunities in the sport while representing their school with pride. MLSA