QUEZON CITY — Students of Holy Child College of Davao (HCCD) will have more opportunities to develop industry-ready skills after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) approved the school’s participation in a pilot program offering IBM SkillsBuild microcredentials.

HCCD is among 16 higher education institutions nationwide selected for Project ACHIEVING-APO (Achieving Academic Pathways and Opportunities), which aims to expand access to short, industry-recognized credentials alongside traditional degree programs.

HCCD President Pol Allan D. Leuterio represented the school on Nov. 23 during the ceremonial signing of a memorandum of understanding between CHED and IBM Philippines at the commission’s central office in Quezon City. CHED Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis also attended the ceremony.

Under the partnership, CHED will offer eight IBM SkillsBuild microcredentials, giving students access to flexible, skills-based training through the technology company’s learning platform.

The courses will allow students to build practical skills that complement their academic training and help them keep pace with changing industry needs.

By combining formal education with industry-based learning, the initiative aims to better prepare graduates for employment opportunities in the Philippines and abroad.

The partnership also strengthens HCCD’s ties with IBM and supports CHED’s efforts to expand microcredential programs in Mindanao and other parts of the country. PR