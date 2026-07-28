Home Credit boosts Mindanao footprint

LEADING consumer finance company Home Credit Philippines gathered media partners at 1953 Kusina Leticia on Juna Avenue, in Matina, Davao City, for the Davao Media Kumustahan to showcase its expanding operations, strategic retail partnerships, and community initiatives across Mindanao.

Marking 13 years of powering everyday progress in the country, Home Credit continues to break barriers to financial inclusion and personal mobility for millions of Filipinos.

Since establishing its presence in Mindanao in 2017, Home Credit has scaled its operations to serve 1.8 million customers across the island, supported by a robust network of 2,900 partner stores.

In Davao City alone, the company serves over 363,000 customers through 563 partner retail outlets.

Boosting local mobility & retail partnerships

Recognizing the Philippines as the fifth-largest motorcycle market globally, Home Credit has broadened its portfolio to make two-wheelers and e-bikes more accessible. Since launching its two-wheeler financing partnership in Davao with Emcor in August 2024, Home Credit has enabled thousands of motorcycle and e-bike acquisitions, driving economic opportunity and flexible transportation for local commuters and business owners.

Expanding this collaboration, Home Credit introduced the Emcor Credit Card by Home Credit across 132 Emcor stores nationwide in May 2026. The co-branded card offers up to a ₱100,000 credit limit with zero percent interest for up to 45 days, along with complimentary life insurance, accident coverage, hospital cash benefits, and unlimited medical teleconsultation.

With loan terms ranging from 12 to 36 months and down payments starting as low as five percent, Home Credit provides a streamlined alternative to traditional financing, featuring one-minute approval times and minimal documentation requirements.

Empowering local leadership and community impact

Home Credit’s growth in Mindanao is closely tied to its commitment to local talent and community enrichment. The company highlighted the career trajectory of Xinta Unsang, who advanced from Sales Associate to Senior District Sales Manager, becoming Home Credit’s first Muslim sales leader to oversee the entire Davao Region. Beyond financial services, Home Credit continues to support local cultural and community initiatives.

The brand actively participates in Mindanao’s signature celebrations — including Davao’s Kadayawan Festival and Araw ng Dabaw, Cagayan de Oro’s Higalaay Festival, and General Santos City’s Tuna Festival.

Home Credit employees also contribute to local welfare, recently volunteering for Brigada Eskwela projects at Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Elementary School and Don Santiago.

Looking ahead, Home Credit announced plans to expand its flagship wellness event, Takbo #ParaSaLife, to Davao City. After drawing more than 6,400 runners and pets across Manila and Cebu City in 2026, the community run will officially make its Davao debut in 2027. PR