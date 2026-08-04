Home Credit drives financial Access in Mindanao

FOR thousands of Mindanaoans, a smartphone is an educational tool, a refrigerator is a means of providing a comfortable life to family, and a motorcycle is a pathway to livelihood. Since 2017, Home Credit has helped make these aspirations more attainable through responsible financing solutions, empowering individuals, and contributing to the region's continued growth.

Since entering Mindanao in 2017, Home Credit has significantly expanded its presence across the island, building a network of nearly 3,000 partner stores and more than 2,000 sales representatives who serve thousands of customers every day. What began as a vision to make financing more accessible has evolved into a meaningful contribution to the region's economic and social development.

Enabling everyday progress

Over the years, Home Credit has helped consumers acquire essential household appliances, mobile phones, digital devices, and other products that support education, productivity, and overall family well-being. By making financing more accessible, Home Credit has enabled more Mindanaoans to pursue their aspirations without waiting years to save for critical purchases.

“For many Filipino families, access to financing is more than just a transaction. It is an opportunity to build a better quality of life, whether by providing a smartphone to connect with loved ones, bringing home an essential appliance that makes daily living easier, or helping small business owners support their day-to-day operations,” said Janelle Jacinto, Head of Brand and Communications, Home Credit Philippines. “Our mission has always been to help Filipinos move forward in everyday life and enjoy a more rewarding future.”

Growing together with local partners

A key chapter in Home Credit's Mindanao story is the success it has built alongside local retailers and business partners, Tekphone being our first retail partner in Davao. Over the years, Home Credit has expanded its network and strengthened relationships with merchants across Mindanao, helping businesses reach more customers while enabling consumers to access products through affordable installment financing.

These partnerships have helped stimulate local commerce, create opportunities for retailers, and contribute to the growth of communities throughout the island. Building on its commitment to expanding financial access in Mindanao, Home Credit partnered with EMCOR in August 2024 to introduce financing options for two-wheelers. The partnership provides consumers with greater mobility, enabling them to pursue livelihood opportunities, improve daily commutes, and meet their transportation needs with greater convenience.

A trusted partner for Mindanao's future

As Mindanao continues to emerge as a major driver of economic growth in the Philippines, Home Credit remains committed to supporting the region's progress.

Through responsible lending, innovative financial solutions, and strong local partnerships, the company aims to help more individuals and families achieve their goals while contributing to a more inclusive financial ecosystem. PR