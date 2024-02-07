Home Credit PH reaches 10M customers

Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) achieved a remarkable milestone as it surpassed 10 million customers in time for its first decade celebration.

Since 2013, the leading consumer finance company has granted a total of P295.7 billion (as of Dec 2023) in credit throughout the country through its installments, cash loans and revolving credit products.

Home Credit’s entry to the country 10 years ago provided a much-needed service for Filipinos who were underserved by traditional financing and were seen to turn to informal and unregulated lending outfits. Starting from mobile phones, and then eventually branching out to laptops and computers, furniture, home appliances, even bikes, sporting goods, home improvement and department store shopping.

In recent years, Home Credit added a credit card, as well as virtual limit Qwarta to its portfolio.

With its continuous innovations in offers and servicing, the company is regarded as a trusted ally in fulfilling the diverse needs of Filipinos from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“Thanks to our easy and accessible consumer finance products, we supported countless Filipinos in acquiring gadgets, furniture, appliances, and more, to realize their goals for themselves and their families. In 2013, we began with just seven loans processed, but today, we have officially served over 10 million customers,” said Sheila Paul, Chief Marketing Officer of HCPH.

To date, Home Credit has signed more than 22M contracts, encompassing an impressive 17 million POS loans, over two million cash loans, and more than two million revolving loans.

For POS loans, mobile phones led the way with almost 12 million financed units. Last year alone, Home Credit financed 1.7M units of mobile phones, facilitated by Home

Credit’s various promos, including the most recent 0% interest on installment financing.

Filipino consumers have also shown great interest in upgrading their living spaces and gadgets. The appeal of modernizing households and switching to advanced tech products resonated strongly, evident in the over one million TV units, and 867,000 computer units financed in the last ten years.

“We are grateful to our valued customers for entrusting us with their needs for ten years now. Serving as a lifestyle partner, we take great pleasure in playing a role in the lives of Filipinos, helping them achieve their aspirations. As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we uphold our mission to be the country’s financial partner, and we maintain our unwavering commitment to innovation, ensuring our services continue to meet the diverse needs and lifestyles in the country,” Paul concluded. PR