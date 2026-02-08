Homegrown IT company accredited as ride-hailing app

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board–Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) announced that the homegrown HAVE IT Software Company has been officially accredited as a Transport Network Company (TNC) operating the ride-hailing platform RideIT.

LTFRB-Davao said the accreditation was made possible through LTFRB Board Resolution No. 005, Series of 2026, signed by LTFRB Chairman Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II.

Under the resolution, HAVE IT was granted TNC accreditation for two years after the agency deemed the company “qualified, financially capable, and compliant” with all requirements.

With the accreditation, HAVE IT is expected to strengthen its operations and expand accessible digital transport solutions in the region, in line with the commitment of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., through Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Atty. Giovanni Z. Lopez and LTFRB Chairman Mendoza, to provide modern, efficient, and commuter-centered public transport services.

LTFRB-Davao Regional Director Nonito A. Llanos III said that the accreditation of HAVE IT reflects the agency’s support for innovative platforms that promote safe, regulated, and technology-enabled mobility for the commuting public.

“We are looking forward to HAVE IT’s close coordination with our agency especially in ensuring the safety and comfort of our commuter,” he said.

To recall, RideIT applied for accreditation as a TNC at the LTFRB Central Office. A TNC operates in a manner similar to industry giants Grab and Maxim.

Transport App

RideIT is a ride-hailing app in Davao City that was launched in April 2025. The app features real-time tracking, in-app booking, and courier delivery services for the riding public.

The app received the Most Innovative Startup award during the 2025 Davao Startup Week in recognition of its contribution to growth, innovation, and sustainability in the city.

RideIT is the pioneer transportation super app in the Davao Region, designed to offer commuters another option for booking motorcycle taxi rides while supporting local transport operators and drivers.

Motorcycle taxi operation

On August 19, 2025, Davao City Councilor Jose Mari Baluran lobbied for the amendment of the ordinance allowing motorcycle taxis to operate legally in the city. He said that the operation of motorcycle taxis would benefit the city by providing an alternative mode of transportation for commuters.

City Ordinance No. 0584-21, otherwise known as “An Ordinance Allowing the Operation of Motorcycle Taxis in Davao City,” authored by Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, was approved on third and final reading on May 11, 2021, under the 19th City Council.

On March 4, 2025, the 20th City Council passed a resolution dated February 11, 2025, urging LTFRB-Davao Region to include Davao City in the implementation of the motorcycle taxi pilot study program. Currently, only Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro are included, resulting in the apprehension of motorcycle ride-hailing operators in Davao City. RGP