Homegrown ride-hailing app last to receive LTFRB accreditation

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) revealed that a locally developed ride-hailing app is the last transport network company it has accredited.

During the RideIt app’s launch on April 23, 2026, at SM City Davao Annex along Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City, LTFRB-Davao Regional Director Nonito “Don” Llanos III said that accreditation for Transport Network Companies (TNCs) is now closed.

"Tonight's event is biblical because 'the last will be the first and the first will be the last'. When you connect it with the story of Kevin (referring to Ceasar Kevin Joven, founder and developer of RideIt), and RideIt, for the information of everyone, is the last transport network corporation that is being accredited by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and after its approval last first week of February, our board, headed by our very active chairperson, attorney Vigor Mendoza, together with our two board members, made sure that after right its approval, the accreditation for the TNCs will be closed, so that is why the last of the Mohicans is RideIt," Llanos, who is also a lawyer, said.

RideIt, the first of its kind in the country as it was developed in the Philippines—particularly in Davao—is a ride-hailing app with booking, tracking, and courier features. It operates similarly to major platforms like Grab, which are developed by foreign multinationals. It was introduced in April 2025 but was accredited by the LTFRB in early February this year.

Meanwhile, Joven asked for the support of Dabawenyos for the app, as it is locally developed with Dabawenyos and Filipinos in mind.

"This is the time when we can connect; we have this local brand. Kung naa moy mga mulo, naa moy kinahanglan (If you have concerns or needs), our office is open for you guy,s maminaw mi ug unsay kuan (we will listen). But what RideIt is all about is, it isn't just an app; it's a movement born in Davao, built for Dabawenyos," Joven said.

He added that RideIt is a proudly local ride-hailing app that connects passengers with trusted drivers across taxis, private cars, and motor taxis in one seamless, easy-to-use app.

"But more than that, it's a solution to real city problems. Long waits, inconsistent fares, limited transport options, and the lack of local control. So RideIt now, diba naa siya sa (since it is in) Davao City. What we are trying to do is to study our roads, local roads here in Davao City to make the mapping more efficient and fares more affordable. So mas mobarato ang pamasahe (so fare will become more affordable) with RideIt," Joven added.

He said the vision of the app is to move Davao forward, where every ride empowers Dabawenyos, connects communities, and builds a smarter, safer city for all. CEA