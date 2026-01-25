Homegrown Ride It app accreditation under review

AN OFFICIAL of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) revealed that the homegrown motorcycle taxi Ride It is applying for accreditation as a Transport Network Company (TNC) at its central office.

Deanne Aubrey Salcedo, legal section assistant of LTFRB-Davao, said that a TNC operates in a manner similar to company giants Grab and Maxim.

Ride It is a ride-hailing app in Davao City that was launched in April 2025. The app features real-time tracking, in-app booking, and courier delivery services for the riding public.

The app received the Most Innovative Startup award during the 2025 Davao Startup Week in recognition of its contribution to growth, innovation, and sustainability in the city.

Considered illegal?

However, Salcedo said that while Ride It’s application is still pending, its operations in the city are considered illegal under existing legislation, as the company does not yet have a franchise.

“If they are operating as TNC also and naa na silay pending application, we will wait for that approval,” she said in an interview on the sidelines of the Kapihan sa PIA, on Friday, January 23, 2026, at NCCC Maa.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) Davao City North District Head Oscar Don A. Zamora said that Ride It’s operation in the city is illegal since it is still considered colorum, as the company collects payment for its services.

Operation of motorcycle taxi in the city

On August 19, 2025, Davao City Councilor Jose Mari Baluran lobbied for the amendment of the ordinance allowing motorcycle taxis to operate legally in the city. He said that the operation of motorcycle taxis would benefit the city by providing an alternative mode of transportation for commuters.

“There is a loophole in the existing ordinance that needs to be amended for its proper implementation,” he said.

City Ordinance No. 0584-21, otherwise known as “An Ordinance Allowing the Operation of Motorcycle Taxis in Davao City,” authored by Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, was approved on May 11, 2021 under the 19th City Council.

On March 4, 2025, the 20th City Council passed a resolution dated February 11, 2025, urging LTFRB-Davao Region to include Davao City in the implementation of the motorcycle taxi pilot study program. Currently, only Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro are included, resulting in the apprehension of motorcycle ride-hailing operators in Davao City. RGP