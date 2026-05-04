Homegrown tech sole PH representative at Luxembourg’s global fintech Catapult

A DAVAO-BASED "Distribution-as-a-Service" (DaaS) platform, yufin, has reached a historic milestone as the only Philippine representative selected for the LHoft (Luxembourg House of Financial Technology) Catapult program.

The global recognition places yufin at the heart of Europe’s leading financial hub, highlighting the international potential of Filipino-led technology.

A milestone for the Davao tech ecosystem

The homegrown technology’s journey to Luxembourg serves as a beacon of what local startups can achieve. By qualifying for this world-class accelerator, yufin proves that grassroots solutions designed for Philippine MSMEs are ready to compete on the global stage.

"Our qualification is not just a win for the company, but for the thousands of MSMEs we support across the Philippines," yufin Edward Palma Gil, Mindanao Business Head, said.

"From our operations in Davao to the global stage in Luxembourg, we are committed to proving that local innovation can solve complex distribution challenges everywhere," Palma Gil added.

Empowering local merchants with AI

yufin continues to lead the industry with its proprietary wAIs cart, an AI-driven recommendation engine that helps local merchants optimize their inventory. By bridging the gap between global fintech resources and sari-sari stores, yufin is reshaping how the "unserved" market in Davao and beyond accesses essential goods and credit.

Representing the Philippines on the global stage

As the sole representative of the Philippines, yufin’s participation in the LHoft Catapult underscores the rapid evolution of the Filipino startup ecosystem. The company’s mission to digitize traditional supply chains and provide financial inclusion resonates with global trends in sustainable and inclusive economic growth. PR