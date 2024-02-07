Honor PH inks partnership with Philippine Heart Center, Jump Manila

HONOR Philippines announced Monday, February 5, its partnership with the Philippine Heart Center and Jump Manila in pursuit of raising awareness on Heart Health this love month.

Dubbed as “HONOR Your Heart: A fund-raising jump rope workout for Philippine Heart Center by HONOR Philippines in partnership with Jump Manila”, the partnership is aimed to raise funds for the beneficiaries of the Philippine Heart Center and promote education about heart health through a jump rope workout.

The event is open to the public and will take place on February 11 at the Ayala Triangle Gardens. Interested joiners can sign up using this link:: https://bit.ly/HONORYourHeartPHC, and the first 100 to sign up will receive an exclusive HONOR X9b 5G x Jump Manila jump rope and a Dri-fit muscle tee!

“While HONOR X9b 5G champions durability, we, at HONOR, also promote active and holistic healthy lifestyle. This also sets our Valentine’s initiative to raise awareness on heart health,” HONOR Philippines’ Vice President Stephen Cheng said.

“Schemic heart diseases and heart attacks remain the No. 1 killer not only in the Philippines but in the world and I'm so glad that at this point in time, there are people outside the health institutions that have advocacies of improving the Cardiovascular Healthcare of our fellow men,” Philippine Heart Center Executive Director Dr. Joel M. Abanilla shared. PR