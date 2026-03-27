Honoring those who shape the city

SIX Dabawenyos received the prestigious Datu Bago Awards, honoring individuals who embody the city’s values of resilience, discipline, and service while driving growth in their respective fields.
Among the awardees is Eduardo A. Bangayan, recognized for public service. He has led initiatives in economic development, public utilities, and environmental sustainability, contributing to water security, education, and social welfare programs in the city.
Gene Cheon Bangayan earned recognition for advancing Davao City’s global tourism identity. Through her work in the tourism sector, she has promoted sustainable tourism, strengthened the local economy, and brought international recognition to the city.
Maria Cristina Floirenda Brias was cited for her work in empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and supporting inclusive community development. Her initiatives have created livelihood opportunities, expanded access to global markets, and strengthened industries through platforms such as the Mindanao Trade Expo.
In the arts, Welehito Noyna “Lito” Pepito was honored for his contributions to Davao’s creative sector. A self-taught artist, he has mentored emerging talents and promoted inclusivity and community engagement through his leadership in local art organizations.
Manuel Mendoza “Bobby” Orig received recognition for his work in energy security and civic leadership. He helped establish the Mindanao Electric Power Alliance and founded the LEAD Awards, contributing to infrastructure development and governance in the region.
Alex Valdez Buenaventura was honored for his role in rural banking and financial inclusion. He expanded access to financial services for farmers and entrepreneurs and played a key role in the development of One Network Bank and the Land Bank of the Philippines.
The awardees received plaques and medals during the ceremony on March 18, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, joining the ranks of past honorees, including former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Vice President Sara Duterte praised the awardees, saying their achievements reflect a commitment to service and community.
The awardees received plaques and medals, joining the ranks of distinguished honorees, including former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.
“Each of you, our awardees, in your own ways has touched life through service, through leadership, through opportunities you created, and through the example you set,” the vice president said during the awarding ceremony on March 18, 2026, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel.
She added that the spirit of Datu Bago remains relevant today, not through conflict but through integrity and dedication.
“In many ways, you carry that spirit—not in weapons, but in your commitment and heart,” she said. “While we may not face the same battles today, we still encounter challenges—misunderstanding, doubt, or voices that try to define the city without truly knowing it."
Pilar Braga, chair of the Datu Bago Awardees Organization Inc., said the ceremony continues a 54-year tradition of honoring Dabawenyos who contribute to the city’s growth.
“We gather not just for a ceremony, but to celebrate what it means to be Dabawenyo,” she said.
Councilor Melchor Quitain Jr., representing Mayor Sebastian Duterte, said the awardees serve as pillars of progress and inspiration for the community.
“Your selfless service is one of the foundations of our city. May you continue to embody the Dabawenyo spirit,” he said.
Established in 1969 and named after local hero Datu Bago, the award is one of Davao City’s highest honors. More than 170 individuals have been recognized for contributions that advance the city’s development and uplift its communities. RGP