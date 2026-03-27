Honoring those who shape the city

SIX Dabawenyos received the prestigious Datu Bago Awards, honoring individuals who embody the city’s values of resilience, discipline, and service while driving growth in their respective fields.

Among the awardees is Eduardo A. Bangayan, recognized for public service. He has led initiatives in economic development, public utilities, and environmental sustainability, contributing to water security, education, and social welfare programs in the city.

Gene Cheon Bangayan earned recognition for advancing Davao City’s global tourism identity. Through her work in the tourism sector, she has promoted sustainable tourism, strengthened the local economy, and brought international recognition to the city.

Maria Cristina Floirenda Brias was cited for her work in empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and supporting inclusive community development. Her initiatives have created livelihood opportunities, expanded access to global markets, and strengthened industries through platforms such as the Mindanao Trade Expo.

In the arts, Welehito Noyna “Lito” Pepito was honored for his contributions to Davao’s creative sector. A self-taught artist, he has mentored emerging talents and promoted inclusivity and community engagement through his leadership in local art organizations.

Manuel Mendoza “Bobby” Orig received recognition for his work in energy security and civic leadership. He helped establish the Mindanao Electric Power Alliance and founded the LEAD Awards, contributing to infrastructure development and governance in the region.

Alex Valdez Buenaventura was honored for his role in rural banking and financial inclusion. He expanded access to financial services for farmers and entrepreneurs and played a key role in the development of One Network Bank and the Land Bank of the Philippines.

The awardees received plaques and medals during the ceremony on March 18, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, joining the ranks of past honorees, including former President Rodrigo Duterte.