Hope and perseverance pay off

STARTING from scratch without connections or financial support just to pursue a dream can be a grueling task, especially in the competitive world of modeling.
This is how the 24-year-old Dabawenyo emerging model Arquilian "Kian" Agustin describes his journey to achieving his dream.
Kian entered the world of fashion just last year without a handler, agency, or manager, bravely navigating the challenges of the fashion world on his own.
He recounted that it all began with an editorial photoshoot with photographer John Benedict, which turned out to be a pivotal point in his fashion journey. He revealed he used to take creative self-portraits but had not posted them online.
However, following that one editorial shoot, opportunities began to flow, leading to his recent participation in Vogue Talks.
Kian's path was not always smooth. He shared that before he could participate in fashion shows, talks, and photoshoots, he faced multiple rejections.
"In this industry, you hear more 'no' than 'yes,' but that one 'yes' is a significant step towards your goal. Don’t get discouraged easily; in life, too, we often encounter more 'no's than 'yeses’. Not everyone will appreciate our efforts, and that's okay," he said.
“Time will come you will get one yes that would change the traction of your life, that would give you a full 360 moment and that is what matters the most,” he continued.
Kian highlighted three challenges he faced in the industry that may have hindered his progress: physical limitations: his height is only 5'7", kind of short for a male fashion model; his brown complexion, not conforming to Eurocentric standards prevalent in the Philippine modeling scene; the limited environment for models in Davao, making it difficult for them to book gigs; and balancing his dual roles as a model and marketing head for a US-based company.
He also raised concerns for LGBTQIA+ community members in the industry, noting the preference for hunk, tall, fair-skinned male models by some designers.
Securing bookings in Davao City without an agency can seem like a death sentence for new models, but Kian felt fortunate to be supported by creatives like JBVANDER, Loy Portraits, and Vince Lim, who believed in his potential for their projects.
He mentioned his experience as the lone model from Mindanao in the Mega Magazine Young Designers Competition, where unfortunately no designer chose him. Instead of being discouraged, this fueled his determination to achieve his dream of becoming a renowned supermodel in the Philippines.
While Kian acknowledges he is still navigating the most challenging phase of his journey, his dedication and hard work are beginning to bear fruit. Kian expressed that his mother, Daisy Pacot, has been a source of inspiration, demonstrating perseverance and hard work through her own sacrifices for their family.
Reflecting on memorable moments, Kian mentioned being invited to Vogue Talks with Imran Amed of the Business of Fashion at Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Makati City, on July 9, 2024. This event marked a significant milestone since his participation in the Mindanao casting for Vogue Faces in January 2024.
He also celebrated major wins this year, including paid partnerships with brands like Preface Davao, and social media collaborations with local and international brands such as Magara Philippines, Poblacion Market Central, Calvin Klein, YSL, and JBVander.
Kian is also the muse for Versa Atelier, and he takes pride in their latest issue for Pride Month, which garnered nearly two million views on TikTok. The project's theme of transformation and growth resonates deeply with his personal journey.
Looking ahead, Kian envisions himself appearing on billboards in Times Square, New York, and participating in fashion campaigns in London. He aspires to grace the covers of magazines both locally and internationally and walk numerous runways.
For aspiring models, Kian advises authenticity at castings, embracing imperfections to boost confidence, building networks, maintaining humility, and being genuine. RGP