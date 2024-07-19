Hope and perseverance pay off

STARTING from scratch without connections or financial support just to pursue a dream can be a grueling task, especially in the competitive world of modeling.

This is how the 24-year-old Dabawenyo emerging model Arquilian "Kian" Agustin describes his journey to achieving his dream.

Kian entered the world of fashion just last year without a handler, agency, or manager, bravely navigating the challenges of the fashion world on his own.

He recounted that it all began with an editorial photoshoot with photographer John Benedict, which turned out to be a pivotal point in his fashion journey. He revealed he used to take creative self-portraits but had not posted them online.

However, following that one editorial shoot, opportunities began to flow, leading to his recent participation in Vogue Talks.