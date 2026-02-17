HOPE builds 25 classrooms in 2025

FROM its 2025 Impact Report, HOPE, the Philippines’ first certified B Corp and a pioneering impact organization, together with its partner organizations and businesses, successfully embarked on the building of 25 public-school classrooms in 2025.

Since its founding in 2012, HOPE has built a total of 167 classrooms, providing safe and conducive learning environments for over 53,000 Filipino children nationwide, and will continue to benefit future generations of students. This underscores HOPE’s long-term commitment to improving access to quality education for Filipino youth.

As a way to help the future of our country, HOPE recognizes the need for investments in the Philippine education sector, specifically public school classrooms, and giving attention to the “last mile schools” or those located in the remote areas in the country.

“I am deeply grateful to be rooted in the work of HOPE at a time when the world continues to ask so much of the human spirit. The past year was shaped by people who chose HOPE and translated that choice into action through partnerships, communities, and everyday decisions that moved our work forward,” said Nanette Medved-Po, HOPE Chairperson and Founder.

One of HOPE’s highlights of 2025 is the launch of Generation HOPE, a partnership with the country’s most beloved brands to help address the urgent need of building more public-school classrooms nationwide. Together with BDO, Carmen’s Best, Sunnies, Grab, SM Supermalls, The Aivee Clinic, and Penshoppe, different initiatives were kick-started to invite every Filipino to join the wave of building public-school classrooms.

“To every individual who chooses to support, share, and participate, this is your impact. Your belief fuels this work and allows hope to reach more communities, classrooms, and futures across the Philippines,” she added.

To know more about HOPE’s 2025 Impact Report, please visit https://generationhope.ph/hope-impact. Please follow HOPE on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/generationhope.ph or @generationhope.ph on Instagram for more updates. PR