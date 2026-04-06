Hospital spending concentrated among chronic, high-cost patients in PH—PIDS

CHRONIC diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions are driving a significant share of hospital spending in the Philippines, with a small group of patients accounting for a disproportionate portion of healthcare costs, according to a new study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS).

Drawing on an analysis of 5.8 million inpatient claims from 2023 submitted to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), the study provides a detailed snapshot of hospital utilization and spending patterns.

The distribution of PhilHealth reimbursements reveals a concentration of costs among a small group of high-cost users. Defined as patients falling in the top 5% percentile, these patients account for a disproportionately large share of total spending, comprising approximately 20.1%—equivalent to roughly a fifth—of reimbursements.

Notably, nearly 65% of these high-cost cases are linked to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, cancer, and other chronic illnesses that often require repeated hospitalizations, specialized treatment, and long-term management.

This finding are drawn from the study titled “Measuring Hospital Performance in the Philippines: Evidence on Quality, Efficiency, and Equity from Social Health Insurance Claims,” authored by researchers from the PIDS Health Economics and Finance Program (HEFP).

In 2023 alone, more than 250,000 high-cost users, generated about PHP 14 billion in reimbursements, or around one-fifth of PhilHealth’s inpatient payouts.

“A small subset of patients, often those with complex or chronic conditions, consumes a disproportionate share of resources, potentially crowding out coverage for the broader population's needs if not managed effectively,” the authors explained.

The concentration of spending reflects the healthcare needs of patients with severe and long-term conditions, rather than excessive use of services, the researchers said.

High-cost cases are largely managed in Level 3 hospitals, which provide advanced and specialized care, with nearly half of reimbursements concentrated in these facilities.

The National Capital Region accounts for about one-fourth of reimbursements for high-cost patients, highlighting the concentration of specialized services in Metro Manila.

The study also found that adults and elderly patients make up the majority of high-cost cases, underscoring the growing burden of chronic diseases as the population ages.

The researchers said strengthening prevention, early detection, and long-term disease management could help reduce resource-intensive hospitalizations and ease pressure on hospital resources.

“The analysis provides evidence on how hospital resources are used and how payment systems can be improved to better respond to patient needs,” the authors noted.

Beyond highlighting the concentration of healthcare costs, the analysis of high-cost patients offers critical insights into how efficiently the country’s health financing system functions. By leveraging large-scale claims data, the study underscores the need for targeted payment reforms that can reduce catastrophic health spending for Filipinos while improving cost control across the system.