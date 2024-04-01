Host Davao City deploys 400 medical staff for Davraa Meet 2024

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), in collaboration with the City Health Office (CHO) and Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (BDRRMC), will deploy approximately 400 medical personnel to provide emergency services for participants and delegates of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024.

Of this number, at least 264 responders will be stationed at various venues across the jurisdiction.

For each of the 33 sports events, an eight-member team comprising CHO medical professionals, CDRRMO personnel, and BDRRMC responders will be on standby to address any emergencies throughout the tournament.

Additionally, 136 BDRRMC responders will be assigned to the 17 billeting schools provided by the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Division.

The CDRRMO has assured that there will be ample medical support for the thousands of participants from different divisions. They will also monitor the daily heat index in the city and may cancel sports events in case of extreme heat.

“We remind all athletes and spectators as well to hydrate properly. We are closely monitoring the heat index with the CDRRMO. They will provide updates on the forecasted heat indexes and weather conditions for next week,” Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) officer-in-charge Mikey Aportadera said.

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Division superintendent Reynante Solitario, in a phone interview, said, no games will be held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to ensure the athletes' safety from the scorching heat of the sun.

Angel Sumagaysay, head of the Public Safety Security Office (PSSO), confirmed that preparations are in place for the much-anticipated sports event, with around 14,996 safety and security personnel deployed as part of Oplan Davraa.

Playing venues include the DCUP-sports complex, University of Mindanao-Matina Campus, Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao, University of Immaculate Conception-Bajada Campus, San Pedro College-Ulas Campus, Davao del Norte Sports Complex, Rizal Memorial Colleges-Petron Gas Arena, Mac Basketball Gym, Holy Cross of Davao College, Precious International School, Philippine Science High School, Gaisano Mall of Toril, Davao City Recreation Center, St. Peter’s College of Toril, St. John II of Davao, Davao City Special National High School-(SPED Bangkal), Davao City National High School, Davao Chong Hua High School, Teodoro Palma Gil Elementary School, Barangay Calinan Gym, Barangay Mintal Gym, and GSIS tennis courts. DEF