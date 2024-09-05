Hostage-taker dies allegedly after shooting it out with police

According to a report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the suspect was identified as alias "Sator," of legal age, and a resident in the barangay, while the victim was identified as "Sabejon", a resident also in the same barangay.

Police along with the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Team of the DCPO, reportedly responded to a call regarding the alleged hostage-taking in the area at 12:30 p.m.

Authorities immediately attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but instead of cooperating, the suspect reportedly resisted and fired his weapon, prompting the police to return fire. The suspect was hit in the shootout.