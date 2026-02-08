House contractor nabbed for shooting 2

STA. CRUZ, Davao del Sur — A house contractor was arrested by the Sta. Cruz Municipal Police Station, in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, following a shooting incident along the National Highway on Saturday afternoon, February 7, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Roger, a resident of Barangay Zone 4 in the municipality.

The victims were identified as alias Arnie and alias Teresa, subcontractors of an online shopping mall and residents of Buhangin, Davao City.

Initial police investigation revealed that the victims had gone to the suspect’s residence aboard a Suzuki Hustler, also bringing with them a mini-truck, to retrieve some equipment.

While on their way home and upon reaching Crossing Tubison in Barangay Astorga, the victims were allegedly fired upon by the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle and wearing a black jacket.

A passing Mitsubishi Mirage was also hit during the incident that resulted in damage to its windshield.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Upon receiving the report, Sta. Cruz police immediately launched a manhunt operation.

At around 7:45 p.m., authorities intercepted the suspect while he was riding a Ford Ranger pick-up truck along the National Highway in front of the Barangay Hall of Darong, Sta. Cruz.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will undergo a paraffin test as part of the investigation. JARN