House expedites release of P35M aid for Davao disaster victims

MANILA – The House of Representatives, through the offices of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Tingog Party-list, and in partnership with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., is facilitating the immediate release of P35 million in financial aid and 17,500 food packs as assistance for the seven congressional districts affected by the recent flooding and landslides in the Davao Region.

In a statement on Friday, Romualdez underscored the urgency of their efforts, noting the focus is on the continued unhampered delivery of substantial assistance to those in the Davao Region severely affected by the natural disaster.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, nearly 45,000 families, comprising over 187,000 people, in the region have been affected by flooding and landslides.

These incidents were attributed to heavy rains brought about by a shear line last Tuesday.

“Every moment counts, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that financial aid and essential supplies reach those in need without delay,” Romualdez said. “We understand the gravity of the situation, and our combined efforts aim to alleviate the immediate challenges faced by our fellow Filipinos.”

Romualdez said his office and the offices of Tingog Party-list Reps. Yedda Romualdez and Jude Acidre are coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the swift release of PHP5 million to each of the seven districts in Davao Region through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

The allocated financial aid will support the districts represented by Maria Carmen Zamora (Davao de Oro, 1st District), Alan Dujali (Davao del Norte, 2nd District), Cheeno Miguel Almario (Davao Oriental, 2nd District), Nelson Dayanghirang (Davao Oriental, 1st District), and Ruwel Peter Gonzaga (Davao de Oro, 2nd District).

Financial aid will also be extended to the first district of Davao del Norte and the lone district of Davao Occidental. The assistance will be channeled through Vice Governors De Carlo Uy and Lorna Bandigan, respectively.

Additionally, the said districts will each be provided with 2,500 food packs.

Romualdez said the financial aid will play a crucial role in supporting diverse aspects of relief efforts, including the reconstruction of minor infrastructure, provision of medical assistance, and assistance to families displaced by the calamity.

In separate statements, Yedda Romualdez and Acidre assured flood victims that the Marcos administration was doing everything to respond to their needs.

"Our hearts go out to the people of the Davao Region facing the aftermath of this natural disaster,” Romualdez said.

Acidre said Tingog Party list is committed to working alongside Speaker Romualdez's office to ensure that the “assistance reaches those who need it most."