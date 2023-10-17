House of Hope eyes to cater to more patients

THE House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer in Davao City is able to accommodate only about 40 percent of their anticipated pediatric patients.

According to House of Hope program director Dr. Mae Dolendo, speaking during the Kapehan sa Davao on Monday morning, October 16, at The Annex of SM City Davao, said that they aim to construct additional facilities to address more patients, with the goal of increasing their capacity over the next five to 10 years.

The foundation tends to approximately 35 to 40 inpatients and 15 to 20 outpatients. Their 2023 census reveals over 100 patients both old and new compared to around 120 patients in 2022.

Meanwhile, House of Hope Fundraising Manager Arleen Aportadera highlighted the support provided by the government through the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC), along with corporate accounts that extend assistance to the patients.

Dolendo also underscored various benefits available under the Republic Act 11215, the National Integrated Cancer Control Act, which are centralized at SPMC and accessible to their patients, such as the National Integrated Cancer Control Act such as the Cancer Assistance Fund, Cancer, Supportive Care, Palliative, Care Medicine Access Program (CSPMAP), Malasakit Center, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

However, the foundation steps in to provide assistance in cases where medications are insufficient.

“What House of Hope does, kung unsa toy need kintahay halimbawa na naubusan ng antibiotics, naubusan ng stock ng antibiotics, kahit hindi magsabi ang mga pasyente, we step in the gaps (House of Hope steps in the gaps, for example, if a patient runs out of antibiotics or if there's a shortage in our stock, even if the patients don't explicitly inform us of their needs),” Dolendo said.

House of Hope collaborates with partners like St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City, Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City, La Vina General Hospital in Valencia, and Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

Dolendo added that Mindanao, with a population of approximately 27 million, has only two pediatric oncologists and two pediatric hematologists.

The foundation is conducting training programs for medical practitioners to address this shortage and increase the number of specialists. To date, their program has produced four graduates, each of whom is assigned to a specific location in Mindanao to serve the community.

"If they come to us, we'll ensure that we give them a fighting chance to fight cancer and to win. We will not win everyone but we will save a lot of them," she said.

Established in 2004, the House of Hope is a non-profit organization providing a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach to children battling cancer through the Davao Children's Cancer Fund. RGP