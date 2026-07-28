House of Musa founder earns national KMME honor

DAVAO del Norte entrepreneur Gleizl Joy Soo, founder of House of Musa, was named one of the country's 10 Kapatid Mentor ME (KMME) Growth Champions for 2026, in recognition of entrepreneurs whose businesses have created jobs and transformed communities.

Soo received the award during the Go Negosyo MSME Summit 2026 on July 18 at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship–Go Negosyo celebrated the KMME Program's 10th anniversary.

Founded in Davao del Norte, House of Musa turns discarded banana pseudostems into handwoven textiles and Filipiniana while creating livelihood opportunities for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), banana farmers, weavers, artisans, seamsters and seamstresses, designers, visual artists, and indigenous people (IP) crafters.

The social enterprise, featured in SunStar Davao's three-part Beyond the Harvest series, has shown how agricultural waste can become a sustainable source of income while helping preserve traditional weaving and provide second chances through skills training for PDLs.

From initially working with three PDLs, House of Musa has expanded the program to more than 100 workers and introduced its banana fiber creations to international markets.

In a Facebook post, Soo thanked Go Negosyo for the recognition.

"Salamat Go Negosyo. I am grateful, humbled, and more empowered to take the lead in making a difference through the KMME Program," she wrote.

DTI-Davao Region said Soo's recognition reflects the KMME Program's mission of helping entrepreneurs build innovative and sustainable businesses that uplift communities.

KMME is DTI's flagship mentoring program, implemented in partnership with Go Negosyo. Since its launch in 2016, it has expanded to all 17 regions and 105 provinces and cities, producing more than 16,88 graduates.

Soo was among 10 entrepreneurs selected from 442 nominees nationwide.

The rest of the 2026 KMME Growth Champions: Jasmin Allison Obatay, JAO Plaque Awards Printing Services (Rizal)

Hope Joy Montecillo Palermo, Real's Food Products (Palawan), Marvin Intal, Intal Garments OPC (Pasay City),

Michelle Omilgo, B@M's Resto Bar, Lodging House & Catering Services (Masbate), Reynalyn Rodelas, UNCLE Roy Processed Food Manufacturing (Marinduque), Amric Mendoza, Atom Learning Center (Bataan), Mae Selene Resultay, Rensel's Food Products (Negros Occidental), Sevilla Magpantay, Rambelle Food Products (Batangas), and

Frances Uma Espinosa, Paeng-Uma Food Corporation (Bohol).

The award recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate resilience, innovation, and sustainable business growth while creating opportunities for their communities. MLSA WITH PR