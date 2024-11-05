How AI empowers, not replaces, human expertise

IS THERE truth to how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is out to get everyone’s jobs, as many opinions, headlines, and stories suggest? It’s a scary reality, for sure—but this question cannot be confirmed with just a simple yes or no. What started as just a tech trend has now exploded in popularity, gaining the world’s attention with its ability to drive efficiency, unlock innovation, and improve decision-making.

Yes, it has certainly become indispensable. But for some, these same strengths of AI can also lead to real anxiety about job security.

While recent concerns about AI “replacing” jobs are understandable, ePLDT, the ICT subsidiary of PLDT and a trailblazer of digital transformation, offers a different narrative—one where AI empowers, not takes over, human expertise. Because at the heart of ePLDT’s AI approach is the harmonious fusion of human and machine: AI should serve as a powerful tool to amplify our human potential, not replace it.

Chris De Los Santos, AVP and Head of ePLDT Cloud Professional Services, highlights the balance between technology and human connection: “AI can streamline operations and boost efficiency, but it’s the human expertise and touch that addresses pain points, builds trust, and drives meaningful outcomes. At ePLDT, we combine both—people to create genuine, impactful connections and AI to do the heavy lifting.

The power of the AI revolution

AI has already proven to be a game-changer: generating, creating, and solving complex problems from vast amounts of data—addressing unique business needs like never before. Generative AI, for example, can now go beyond traditional systems. It automates tasks and ideation, enhances decision-making, and enables high-value work, significantly amplifying productivity.

However, this true potential of AI is unlocked only with the “human element.” De Los Santos reinforces, “For AI to deliver accurate and ideal results, it requires skilled, dedicated professionals to provide the right data and structure it accordingly, while ensuring proper ecosystem management, designing precise algorithms, and interpreting the outcomes – capabilities that ePLDT offers.”

Applying AI to what matters to you

De Los Santos states, “No matter your industry—whether it’s banking, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, or even government—AI, when properly setup and implemented, can supercharge your team’s ability to make faster, more informed decisions, address gaps and problems, and focus on growth-driving initiatives.”

He shared more details regarding these opportunities: in healthcare, for instance, AI can be leveraged to analyze medical records, suggest diagnoses, and predict disease trends, enhancing patient care and advancing medical research. In real estate, ePLDT can help in the application of AI to forecast market shifts, optimize property management, and streamline transaction processes like payments and follow-ups.

“Meanwhile, in banking, ePLDT can design AI-driven systems that detect fraudulent, hard-to-detect activities faster than manual methods, allowing your experts to focus on strategic financial management and planning. Across these industries, AI can likewise enhance customer service through features, virtual agents, and chatbots that handle routine inquiries, freeing up human hands for more complex personal interactions,” De Los Santos notes.

So, despite “fears” of job displacement, ePLDT’s approach shows otherwise.

"AI really isn’t here to replace humans, but to empower us. It improves the value of people," says Reggie Regino, ePLDT Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. "Our customized AI solutions handle and upgrade routine tasks, letting you focus your energy where human judgment, expertise, creativity, and empathy truly shine."

ePLDT’s Tailored Approach to AI

Ready to start integrating more AI capabilities? Regino shares that ePLDT’s SwiftStart for AI program, as well as its various tailored packages such as AI Get Ready, AI Boost, and AI Edge are great solutions. These integrate strategic AI adoption strategies—whether you’re looking at Microsoft CoPilot or Gemini for Google Workspace—into actionable solutions that are specifically designed for the unique needs and phases of your setup.

In this undertaking, ePLDT will also help you in the responsible and ethical use of AI. Like any technology, it considers data privacy concerns or technical program biases in terms of decision-making. ePLDT addresses these by adopting strict governance policies and ensuring security and transparency in its AI-driven solutions. "We believe AI must be used ethically, not just for compliance but to build trust with clients,” emphasized Regino.

Step into the future with a partner who understands AI

For your unique needs, choosing a partner who really understands and delivers will be key—a partner with a strong track record of providing the right solutions.

As you explore the integration of AI into your best human-led practices, ePLDT can connect you with exciting possibilities—from enhancing workflows, providing efficiencies, to revitalizing customer experiences with hyper-personalized interactions. And it begins with a true understanding of what you need.

“In this journey, we’re helping you be brave and build a future-proofed business, so you’re always ready for what comes next. You’re never behind.” Regino says.

“It’s time to embrace the revolution, as you leverage the fusion,” says De Los Santos. Learn more about how ePLDT can help you with its AI-powered solutions; contact your PLDT Relationship Manager or ePLDT Solution Sales Manager, or reach out to inquiry@epldt.com. PR