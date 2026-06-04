How China's tech boom, AI models redefine global work

FROM AI assistants that draft your emails to robots cooking dinner, China’s AI boom is not just transforming tools, but redefining day-to-day lives and the world of work.

But what does this really mean? Will AI simply make us more efficient, or will it fundamentally change how we connect, create, and compete?

While many of these shifts are unfolding at a remarkable scale in China, similar patterns are beginning to take shape across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, where enterprises are increasingly exploring AI to improve productivity, enhance customer experience, and address skills gaps in a fast-digitizing economy.

China’s AI ecosystem has rapidly changed over the past couple of years, with large models moving from cloud to edge devices across consumer electronics, the workplace, creative industries, e-commerce, and manufacturing. These advances are enabling smarter interactions, streamlined production, and new modes of collaboration. But the real story lies in the cultural and societal transformation such innovations bring.

In some sense, it’s a glimpse into what happens when AI ‘dreams’, when algorithms move beyond processing data to shaping how industries operate and how people live. Smartphones and smart homes are becoming hyper-personalised, autonomous driving is more intuitive, AI assistants are taking over repetitive tasks, and content creation is being transformed across media. The result is not just productivity gains, but a rethinking of the skills we value, the work we do, and the pace of our lives.

Current trends - scale and speed

The speed of adoption is perhaps the most striking trend. Smartphone makers are racing to integrate large models into their operating systems, giving users ultra-precise voice assistants that understand tone and context. In the home, manufacturers are building intelligent ecosystems that learn from habits, adjusting air conditioning before you notice the heat or dimming the lights when you settle in to watch television. In cars, AI models are finding their way into smart cockpits, enabling natural conversations between driver and vehicle and enhancing autonomous driving by improving perception, planning, and decision-making.

Workplaces are also being reshaped. Financial firms, for example, are deploying assistants capable of handling thousands of daily queries, automatically drafting reports, or producing instant meeting summaries that identify each speaker. These tools are not simply about efficiency. They are beginning to redefine roles, pushing humans away from repetitive tasks and towards higher-value work.

The creative industries, too, are finding their boundaries redrawn. In gaming, an AI-assisted code generation and testing system has helped halve the production times. For instance, a leading Chinese internet and games services provider has deployed AI models to power its gaming code generation and testing system—boosting its development efficiency by about 50%. In e-commerce, large language models (LLMs) have been integrated to core search and recommendation engines of Alibaba Group’s China commerce platforms Taobao and Tmall, able to generate a double-digit improvement in result relevance for complex queries and a double-digit lift in click-through for certain recommendation scenarios.

AI adoption is also gaining strong momentum in the Philippines. Findings from the Philippine AI Report 2025 Executive Brief indicate that more than nine in ten local organizations reported some level of AI use over the past year, suggesting that adoption is moving beyond isolated pilots toward more consistent application in day-to-day operations. The most common use cases focus on internal process automation, AI-assisted content creation, and data analysis for decision support, illustrating how Philippine enterprises are using AI to improve efficiency, accelerate execution, and derive greater value from data as adoption continues to expand across functions.

The AI reality - from fiction to fact

It is tempting to think of these developments as incremental - a little more productivity here, a bit more efficiency there. But taken together, they suggest something more profound. Smartphones are becoming personal concierges. Homes are learning to anticipate our needs rather than waiting for us to act. Cars are evolving from vehicles into companions. Offices are shifting from spaces of human-driven administration to hubs where humans and AI collaborate in real time.

The implications are far-reaching. On one hand, AI is liberating people from drudgery, compressing timelines, and opening creative possibilities that would once have seemed impossible. On the other hand, it raises questions about skills, employment, and the speed at which society can adapt. When AI can translate novels 20 times faster at 90 percent lower cost, what happens to the human translator? When an industrial blueprint can be produced overnight rather than in a week, how do engineers redefine their value?

The story unfolding in China—and increasingly in other parts of the world, including the Philippines—is not just about new tools, it is about a reconfiguration of human effort. It is about shifting the balance between what machines can do and what we choose to do ourselves.

Dare to dream - how businesses can respond

What China’s experience shows is that the real value of AI lies not in the technology itself, but in its application. The companies that are moving ahead are those embedding AI into products, decisions, and processes in ways that transform the user experience and sharpen competitiveness.

Consider consumer electronics. Cloud–edge synergy is being used to upgrade everyday devices. Some TVs can now recommend films through voice commands, while some earbuds are able to deliver real-time translation. Also available are Quark AI glasses powered by Qwen, Alibaba’s large language model, offering hands-free calling, music streaming, real-time language translation, and meeting transcription. Those are not gimmicks, but new expectations of how hardware should behave.

Decision-making is another frontier. A global, science-led biopharmaceutical company has developed an adverse event reporting tool in China using Qwen, assisting reviewers in identifying relevant literature and generating detailed reports. The model achieves 95% accuracy in summarizing key safety information and improves process efficiency by 300% compared to human analysts.

A leading Chinese carmaker has implemented LLM-powered business intelligence, which helps corporate users with no data background explore data-driven business analytics in a quick and efficient manner. That enables managers to pinpoint product bottlenecks almost instantly after receiving analysis from the application.

Cross-domain optimisation is showing how AI can unify disparate systems. A provider of robotic vacuums is bringing together robots and IoT devices into a seamless workflow. Rather than isolated silos of automation, businesses are beginning to orchestrate entire ecosystems.

These examples show how AI can enhance products, streamline decision-making, and optimise operations across industries, offering valuable insights for Philippine businesses starting to adopt AI.

Where is this all heading?

The science-fiction notion of machines that dream has become shorthand for speculation about AI’s future. Yet in China—and with early signs in markets like the Philippines—those “dreams” are no longer speculative. They are tangible realities embedded in phones, homes, cars, offices, and factories. The examples illustrate both the promise and the challenge. AI can make us more productive, creative, and competitive, but it also forces us to reconsider what skills we need, how work is organised, and how fast society can adapt to change.

The lesson for businesses is not to wait for AI to arrive in some future perfect state. It is here already. It’s not perfect, but it is already shaping industries and habits in real time. The opportunity lies in experimenting, embedding, and scaling AI responsibly so that it becomes part of the organisational DNA. The companies that do this will not only cut costs or improve workflows, but they will also set the terms for how entire markets evolve. PR/ALLEN GUO, GENERAL MANAGER FOR THE PHILIPPINES, ALIBABA CLOUD INTELLIGENCE