How freedivers are turning the ocean into a stage for underwater burlesque

Why the videos matter

When these performances get shared—through Ramos’ social media, team posts, and media features—they become more than cool videos. They quietly turn into environmental advocacy. People see glamorous, impossible-looking moves happening right above healthy coral gardens. They watch heels glide past untouched reefs and choreography designed to leave no trace.

That kind of visibility creates wonder, and then it makes people think. They start to realize how easily pollution, careless tourism, or damage could wipe out the exact beauty they’re admiring. By showing cleanup dives, smart site choices, and community support, the group proves creativity and caring for the ocean can go hand in hand. The videos end up inviting people to not just look, but to appreciate, respect, and help protect what’s down there.

Changing how people see freediving

A lot of people think freediving is scary—an extreme sport about going super deep and holding your breath forever.

“When people hear about depth and long breath-holds, they immediately think, ‘Hindi ko kaya,’ and they don’t even try,” Ramos said.

Her “awra” dives flip that idea. They make it look graceful and expressive. “People see it can be beautiful and artistic. It feels more relatable and inspiring.” She’s gotten messages from folks who said her videos gave them the push to finally try diving.

She’s also open about the criticism.

“I knew when I started this kind of awra diving it would raise eyebrows. And it did. I got both hate and support, but what mattered more was what it started. It opened doors for people to try freediving, get creative, embrace who they are, and express themselves freely—while always respecting and protecting marine life.”

She’s learned not to chase everyone’s approval. “Not everyone will get your art, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to let it be. The joy I feel doing what I love is bigger than any outside opinion. The feeling of staying true to your craft is something no one else can give you.”

For Ramos, real confidence comes from inside. “People can call you great or talented or the best, but if you don’t believe it yourself, it doesn’t mean anything. I set my own standard. I stand by my values. And I’m going to keep creating in a way that feels right to me—no harm, no compromise, no apologies.”

Inspiring others and building community

Both women want to lift people up.

“I want people to see you can combine your passions and use creativity to help others fall in love with our oceans,” Geneva says. “The ocean isn’t limiting. It can be a stage for expression.”

Salamanca added, “I want to inspire them to dive, express themselves underwater, and feel empowered—as long as they’re trained and intentional.”

They share tips and behind-the-scenes stuff openly to help the freediving scene grow through schools like Davao Freediving and Aquavita Freediving. At the same time, they’re putting Samal on the map as an amazing year-round diving spot.

In a world that’s always loud and rushing, Geneva Lace Ramos and Mary Anthonette Daniel Salamanca show there’s still a place for calm, creativity, connection, and responsibility. Their videos do way more than look cool—they open people’s eyes to an underwater world that’s beautiful and worth protecting. They invite everyone to come closer to the sea with wonder, care, and real commitment, one careful, graceful dive at a time. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM KIMBERLY O. REPONTE AND LYKA SONGALING, DNSC INTERNS