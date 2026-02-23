How freedivers are turning the ocean into a stage for underwater burlesque

OUT in the warm turquoise waters around Island Garden City of Samal, just a quick boat ride from Davao City, something really special is happening underwater.
A group of certified freedivers is taking the quiet, focused world of breath-hold diving and turning it into full-on underwater burlesque performances. Picture synchronized routines in sparkling costumes, high heels cutting smoothly through the water, full glam makeup catching the light that filters down, and even weighted chairs used as props in the middle of it all.
These performances mix sensuality, strength, femininity, and calm control in a way that grabs people’s attention way beyond the Philippines.
Videos of the routines—often set to songs like Lady Marmalade or built around themes like Cleopatra and Cat Woman—have racked up millions of views online.
But it’s not just about the wow factor. By showing off Samal’s vibrant, living coral reefs as the backdrop, these divers are quietly shining a spotlight on how beautiful and fragile the ocean really is. The same grace that makes people stop scrolling also reminds everyone what could be lost if we don’t take care of it. They’re proving you can be creative and expressive underwater without hurting the place that makes it possible.
How it all started
For Mary Anthonette Daniel Salamanca, a certified Molchanovs freediving instructor from Davao, freediving started as a way to get away from the nonstop stress of call-center life.
“I got into it because I just wanted to feel that calmness underwater,” she saId. “On land everything feels so chaotic, but the second you go down, it’s peaceful. We treat it like meditation. You get so much more aware of your body and your mind, and you figure out things about yourself you don’t notice anywhere else.”
Geneva Lace Ramos, better known in the community as the “Underwater Awra Queen,” took that same peaceful feeling and added her own flair.
“I’ve always been into performing, costumes, and full-on glam,” she explains. “It felt natural to bring all of that into freediving, which I already loved. In our circle we call it *awra*—it’s about owning your vibe and personality. I kept wondering how far I could push freediving as real art.”
Ramos is the one who started the signature look that caught everyone’s eye: bright red lips, makeup that holds up in saltwater, big dramatic wigs, sparkly accessories, heels instead of fins, and smooth, expressive moves. Her partner and underwater videographer Cynthjhune Goden, known as “Cabgod,” helped capture it all beautifully. What began as her personal experiments quickly turned into something bigger that others wanted to join.
Bringing it all together
The jump from solo “awra” dives to full group burlesque performances happened through collaboration. James Malihan, a well-known Davao freediving guide and videographer, loved what Ramos was doing and thought, why not bring the theatrical side of burlesque underwater?
“James had this idea to take burlesque down there,” Salamanca saId. “We just wanted to do something different and share it with the community.”
Samal turned out to be the perfect spot. The coral gardens are stunning year-round, even if you don’t see as many big creatures like turtles. The group started moving away from regular fun dives and into planned concept shoots with themes like Cleopatra and Cat Woman. It lets them play with storytelling, femininity, and power in a place that forces you to be precise.
One of the biggest moments was putting together what’s believed to be the first synchronized awra/burlesque dive in the Philippines.
“We’d toss ideas around in our group chat and say, let’s make something no one’s done before,” Ramos recalled.
It really was a team thing. She created the chair choreography that worked both artistically and practically underwater. Salamanca and Kristine performed alongside her, James directed creatively, and the safety crew — Nikki, John, and Cabgod — made sure everything stayed safe and controlled.
What it actually takes
Doing burlesque underwater is way harder than it looks. You’re diving without fins, so you have to use strong arm pulls just to get down and move around. Heels, costumes, wigs, and props add drag and make balance tricky.
“When you’re underwater without fins and wearing heels, you need really strong arms to go down,” Salamanca explained.
Wigs can hurt if they’re not secured right, and anyone in contact lenses has to keep their mask sealed tight so saltwater doesn’t get in, she said.
Ramos explains that performing underwater is far more complex than it appears. According to her, you are essentially holding your breath while trying to look effortless and glamorous, all at the same time managing your buoyancy, maintaining balance, and equalizing your ears. She adds that the heels, costume, and props create drag in the water, which means every movement has to be extremely controlled and precise.
“You’re holding your breath and trying to look effortless and glamorous, while also handling buoyancy, staying balanced, and equalizing your ears,” she said.
“The heels and costume and props all create drag, so every move has to be super controlled and exact,” she added.
Once the planned part is done, she likes to leave room for natural, in-the-moment movement, but always staying safe and within her breath-hold limits.
Safety comes first
Nobody cuts corners on safety. Everyone performing is a certified freediver and instructor who knows breath control, equalization, and how to stay relaxed.
“We have strict rules: safety buddies, a solid dive plan, controlled depth,” Ramos said. “This isn’t a stunt. It’s a planned performance.”
Mentally, both women prepare a lot. Ramos uses visualization and breathing drills. “Before we shoot, I already picture exactly what I want to do, and I do breathing exercises to get ready. It’s grace under pressure,” she saId.
Salamanca, meanwhile, sees the ocean as a place that teaches you mindfulness and helps fear fade into calm focus.
Taking care of the ocean
Davao Region is a true marine sanctuary, blessed with vibrant underwater worlds waiting to be explored. For diving enthusiasts eager to uncover the mysteries beneath the waves, hotspots like Samal Island in Davao del Norte, Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental, and the Pujada Bay dive sites in Mati City offer some of the region’s most stunning marine experiences.
Samal Island, in the heart of the Davao Gulf, is home to vibrant coral reefs that support both marine life and local livelihoods. Studies have shown that protected areas like Coral Garden and Mindanao help boost fish populations, but coral health varies across sites, showing that even protected reefs face ongoing challenges. These ecosystems remain fragile and require careful attention to thrive.
The reefs are not just colorful underwater landscapes—they’re bustling homes for countless species. Researchers have documented dozens of echinoderms, such as sea stars and sea urchins, living among the corals, highlighting the richness of life these reefs support. The variety of marine life also serves as a measure of reef health, with some species sensitive to changes in their environment.
Despite their beauty and importance, Samal’s reefs face growing threats from coastal development and construction projects, including the Samal–Davao City Connector Bridge. Sedimentation and habitat disruption put pressure on the corals, potentially harming the delicate balance of these ecosystems. Conservation efforts, careful planning, and community involvement remain key to keeping Samal’s underwater world alive and thriving.
Samal’s reefs are incredible—colorful, full of life, and protected by the influence of nearby Mount Apo. The team treats that gift with real care. They pick sandy, flat areas for performances so there’s zero chance of touching corals. They choose sites based on weather and currents to keep things calm and safe. And they hire boats from local fishermen, which puts money straight back into the community.
While they see freediving as a sport with tremendous potential for growth, Salamanca said they also carry a larger vision and mission: to bring people closer to the ocean. Freediving allows individuals to experience the beauty and fragility of marine life firsthand, creating a personal connection to the underwater world. In light of the current state of our marine environment, freediving—and the work they do in particular—can serve as a powerful platform to advocate for ocean protection and foster respect for marine wildlife.
“We have to be responsible divers,” Salamanca said. “We need to dive in a way that doesn’t hurt the ocean. We do a lot of cleanup dives too, because trash keeps washing in from the currents.”
Ramos added that the whole team made sure every location and movement was chosen carefully so they wouldn’t harm or disturb any marine life.
Why the videos matter
When these performances get shared—through Ramos’ social media, team posts, and media features—they become more than cool videos. They quietly turn into environmental advocacy. People see glamorous, impossible-looking moves happening right above healthy coral gardens. They watch heels glide past untouched reefs and choreography designed to leave no trace.
That kind of visibility creates wonder, and then it makes people think. They start to realize how easily pollution, careless tourism, or damage could wipe out the exact beauty they’re admiring. By showing cleanup dives, smart site choices, and community support, the group proves creativity and caring for the ocean can go hand in hand. The videos end up inviting people to not just look, but to appreciate, respect, and help protect what’s down there.
Changing how people see freediving
A lot of people think freediving is scary—an extreme sport about going super deep and holding your breath forever.
“When people hear about depth and long breath-holds, they immediately think, ‘Hindi ko kaya,’ and they don’t even try,” Ramos said.
Her “awra” dives flip that idea. They make it look graceful and expressive. “People see it can be beautiful and artistic. It feels more relatable and inspiring.” She’s gotten messages from folks who said her videos gave them the push to finally try diving.
She’s also open about the criticism.
“I knew when I started this kind of awra diving it would raise eyebrows. And it did. I got both hate and support, but what mattered more was what it started. It opened doors for people to try freediving, get creative, embrace who they are, and express themselves freely—while always respecting and protecting marine life.”
She’s learned not to chase everyone’s approval. “Not everyone will get your art, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to let it be. The joy I feel doing what I love is bigger than any outside opinion. The feeling of staying true to your craft is something no one else can give you.”
For Ramos, real confidence comes from inside. “People can call you great or talented or the best, but if you don’t believe it yourself, it doesn’t mean anything. I set my own standard. I stand by my values. And I’m going to keep creating in a way that feels right to me—no harm, no compromise, no apologies.”
Inspiring others and building community
Both women want to lift people up.
“I want people to see you can combine your passions and use creativity to help others fall in love with our oceans,” Geneva says. “The ocean isn’t limiting. It can be a stage for expression.”
Salamanca added, “I want to inspire them to dive, express themselves underwater, and feel empowered—as long as they’re trained and intentional.”
They share tips and behind-the-scenes stuff openly to help the freediving scene grow through schools like Davao Freediving and Aquavita Freediving. At the same time, they’re putting Samal on the map as an amazing year-round diving spot.
In a world that’s always loud and rushing, Geneva Lace Ramos and Mary Anthonette Daniel Salamanca show there’s still a place for calm, creativity, connection, and responsibility. Their videos do way more than look cool—they open people’s eyes to an underwater world that’s beautiful and worth protecting. They invite everyone to come closer to the sea with wonder, care, and real commitment, one careful, graceful dive at a time. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM KIMBERLY O. REPONTE AND LYKA SONGALING, DNSC INTERNS