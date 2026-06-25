How improved access to water is improving lives in Davao City

FOR many families in Davao City’s Barangay Cabantian, water used to cost more because of limited access.

Before, limited water supply made access to safe drinking water difficult. Many families, especially from Upper Cabantian, had to buy water from vendors for drinking and cooking, often at prices more expensive than piped water, adding to their household expenses.

Because water was not available 24/7, residents also had to wake up early in the morning to collect and store water for the day.

Today, with a more reliable water supply, families can now save on costs, spend less time securing water and focus more on their daily needs.

“Many are truly happy, especially those in Upper Cabantian,” said Barangay Captain Nilo C. Cabiles. “The people of Cabantian, especially in the upper part, spend a lot because you have to buy purified water for cooking and drinking. Now some have tested and tasted the water, and it’s okay for them.”

For Cabiles, the change finally achieved something that residents have hoped for over many years. “We have indeed realized our long-awaited goal: the improvement in water quality,” he said.

The improvement is being supported by the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), a joint venture between Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (Apo Agua) and the Davao City Water District (DCWD), which delivers up to 300 million liters of treated surface water daily from the Tamugan River to the Davao City Water District (DCWD).

The project helps augment DCWD's groundwater supply with surface water, strengthening long-term water security for communities across the city.

“Water is the most basic necessity for humans,” Cabiles emphasized. “Without it, how can one function in all aspects of life?”

DCBWSP’s multiplier effect on socio-economic development

Located along a major route connecting northern barangays in Davao City, Barangay Cabantian has increasingly become an attractive location for investment and development.

“The central point is Cabantian. Every time people pass through Cabantian from the northern barangays, they pass through here,” he explained. “It may be one reason why Cabantian is becoming attractive to investors.”

He added that the benefits of safe and stable water supply extend far beyond infrastructure.

“In terms of economic improvements, it’s a significant help, a big assistance to everyone, as it creates a domino effect. With investors coming in, it serves as proof that the area is promising, and then the people will have employment opportunities,” Cabiles said.

Cabiles’ observations reflect a broader trend across Davao City, which remains one of Mindanao's leading economic centers.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, Davao City remains the largest contributor to the Davao Region's economy. Local revenue collections totaled P15.5 billion in 2025, up 13% from P13.41 billion in 2024, reflecting sustained economic activity and business growth.

As Davao City continues to expand, infrastructure such as the DCBWSP plays an increasingly important role in ensuring that growth is supported by reliable and sustainable essential services.

For communities like Barangay Cabantian, the story is not just about economic indicators or infrastructure investments.

It is about families spending less on water. It is about improved quality of life. It is about communities attracting more investments and employment. And it is about giving Dabawenyos confidence in a better future. PR