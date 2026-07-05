How one farmer's faith in durian paved the way for the next generation

BY SUNRISE in Barangay Tamayong, Calinan, 63-year-old Ricardo Anta Sr. is already walking beneath the canopy of nearly 150 durian trees on his almost two-hectare farm, inspecting branches heavy with Puyat, D101, and other export varieties.

Nearly four decades ago, however, these hills looked very different. Native durians dominated the landscape, and hybrid varieties had yet to transform Davao's orchards or carry the city's famed king of fruits to international markets.

For Ricardo, every harvest tells the story of a life built on patience.

"Mag-uuma sad akong mga ginikanan, pero lahi ilang gipangtanum. Dunay sila'y saging, kape, mangga, marang ug avocado. Akong gipili tamnon ang durian (My parents were farmers too, but they grew different crops—bananas, coffee, mangoes, marang, and avocado. I decided to grow durian instead)," he said.

That decision would shape not only his family's future but also connect them to Davao City's rise as the country's durian capital and an increasingly important supplier to China's growing market.

Success, however, did not come with the first seedling.

Like every durian farmer, Ricardo waited at least five years before his trees produced a commercial harvest. While waiting, he drove a motorcycle for hire, planted corn, jackfruit, avocado, and vegetables, and bought durian from neighboring growers to support his growing family.

"Before our own trees began producing, I'd buy durian from other farmers and take it to Magsaysay Park to sell," Ricardo said in the vernacular during an interview with SunStar Davao. "At the time, farmers sold durian for only ₱15 to ₱20 a kilo. We were lucky if we could sell it for ₱30."

In the early 1990s, durian remained largely a local delicacy. Buyers were few, and harvests often exceeded demand.

"There were times the fruit simply rotted because no one was buying," Ricardo said. "It was painful to watch."

Getting the fruit to market made the struggle even harder.

The dirt road connecting their farm to the highway was once little more than mud and deep ruts. During the rainy season, Ricardo and other farmers hauled baskets by hand or relied on carabaos to pull their harvest out of the farm.

"The farm is about one and a half kilometers from the road," he said. "Sometimes it took us until noon just to bring everything out. We endured because we had no choice."

His children grew up watching those sacrifices.

Among them was his son, GR.

Long before he was old enough to drive, GR accompanied his father to markets. Later, he rode jeepneys alone, carrying one or two large baskets of ripe durian to Bankerohan, where family friends kept an eye on him while he sold the fruit.

"I was still very young," GR recalled with a smile. "But every basket was sold."

The lessons came early: hard work, trust, and patience.

"When you plant durian, you cannot neglect it," Ricardo said. "You clean around the trees, fertilize them, spray against pests, and prune the branches. If you plant and walk away, the tree will die."

Then he offered perhaps the simplest explanation for a farmer's devotion.

"You have to care for it like a child."