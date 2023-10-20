How OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G helped me in my content creation journey

IN AN endless array of ideas for content creation, your smartphone's specifications should be at par with your needs, especially in the presence of social media.
Good thing, OPPO, a leading global smart device brand launched a new Reno10 Pro 5G with astounding camera capabilities that will definitely make you capture different perspectives like a pro.
As a content creator, what better decision could I make than having a pro-level smartphone like the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G?
Ultra camera capabilities
OPPO has always had an eye for providing an impressive camera system. True enough, this newly-launched smartphone model did not disappoint.
The Reno10 Pro 5G packs a triple-camera setup at the back, with a 50-megapixel Ultra-Clear Main Camera with OIS; a 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with Sony IMX709 sensor; a 112° Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera; and a 32 MP Ultra-Clear Selfie Camera with AutoFocus.
If you prefer taking videos to capturing photos, say no more as Reno10 Pro 5G also flaunts ultra-clear resolution video at up to 4K pixels on the rear camera that supports optical image stabilization and omni-direction-phase-detection autofocus, improving focusing speeds and stability when recording handheld footage. The front camera supports up to 1080p.
This phone really made my work a lot easier. From capturing events to making mini vlogs for Reels and TikTok videos, the Reno10 Pro 5G has leveled up my experience as a content creator as I never had to worry about the quality of my output.
Capture like a Pro
Dubbed "The Portrait Expert," the Reno10 Pro 5G has a brand-new 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with a 2X optical zoom or the equivalent of a 47mm focal length portrait lens, equipped with a Sony IMX709 flagship sensor, allowing you to take ultra-clear portrait images at any moment like an expert.
What’s more compelling is that you can get clearer portraits even in low-light environments given the sensor's RGBW pixel array that improves the overall light intake by up to 60 percent, while reducing the image noise by 35 percent compared to typical RGGB format of other smartphones.
So if you enjoy taking portrait images, capturing picture-perfect landscapes, and recording videos for your content online, this smartphone is a promising choice for you.
I’ve been using this phone for months now, it is worth recommending to my content creator friends.
The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G is now accessible in authorized stores nationwide, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.
Exclusive benefits await early Reno10 Series 5G adopters who redeem the following on the MyOPPO App:
100 limited-edition photobook featuring Bea Alonzo and Nadine Lustre
100GB Google One Subscription (exclusive for Reno10 Pro+ 5G)
Moreover, the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G is available via Globe postpaid plan starting at Plan 1799 without cash-out. The Reno10 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G are also available via Smart postpaid plan starting at Plan 999 with cash-out. All postpaid plan availments come with a free OPPO Enco Buds2.
Home Credit offers 0 percent installment options for 6/9/12/15/18 months across OPPO stores partnered with Home Credit. The OPPO Reno10 Series 5G is also available with 6 and 12-month 0 percent interest installment plans for all credit cards.
