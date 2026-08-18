How shared love for Coca-Cola built community across generations

QUEZON CITY—Across the Philippines, independent communities of Coca-Cola collectors continue to connect through shared memorabilia, stories, and friendships built over time. These groups—formed organically by enthusiasts—reflect a broader culture of collecting that brings together people from different backgrounds through a common appreciation for the brand.

Among these communities is the Coca-Cola Collectors Club Philippines, one of several independent collector groups in the country. It has brought together collectors and enthusiasts who share an interest in Coca-Cola memorabilia since 2015.

What began as a space for enthusiasts has grown into a multi-generational network built on shared stories, friendships, and a lasting connection through collecting Coca-Cola items. On June 20, 2026, members gathered to mark the group’s 11th anniversary and celebrate the people who continue to shape their community.

From hobby to community

Founded by collector Jay-Ar Mendoza, the club draws members from different backgrounds and age groups—from Gen Z hobbyists to long-time enthusiasts. Like many collector communities, members trade, exchange, and showcase Coca-Cola memorabilia while organizing meetups, anniversary gatherings, and exhibits. Over the years, many have also connected with fellow collectors overseas, expanding friendships beyond the Philippines.

Today, the club is led by President Edward Secerio, a member since its early days. His journey began with a single Coca-Cola alarm clock, which he picked up after closing his computer shop and looking for a new hobby. What started as a simple interest grew into a long-term passion, driven by the excitement of discovering pieces he did not yet own.

“More than anything, I want to see the club long after my time. Of course, I’ll guide it as long as I can, but what matters is that the community we’ve built remains strong and relevant. My goal is simple, it is to help shape a community that can grow and still be here for a long time, just like Coca-Cola itself,” Edward shared.

A connection beyond collecting

For some members, the connection to Coca-Cola is both professional and personal. Norman Lontoc, also a member of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club since 2015, first encountered the brand in his career as a Materials and Control Planning Analyst at Coca-Cola from 1992 to 1998. His exposure to promotional items, including miniature bottles, sparked his interest in collecting in the mid-1990s.

Over time, this interest deepened into an appreciation for Coca-Cola’s art and design—something shared by many collectors, including artists and creatives drawn to the brand’s visual identity.

For Norman, each collectible carries a story. “Every bottle has a story,” he said, reflecting on the memories tied to each piece he has acquired over the years.

On what the club means to him after more than a decade, he added: “It means a lot, because this is where you meet new people and bring them into something shared. You build friendships, then you become part of a community grounded in a common interest. You start to value these kinds of connections and the memories you make with it more as you grow older.” PR