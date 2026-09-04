HPG-Davao conducts image-rebuilding; reports zero backlog in carnapping probes

THE Highway Patrol Group-Davao Region (HPG-Davao) is prioritizing an image-rebuilding campaign alongside strict internal discipline and highway traffic enforcement, citing historically low carjacking figures across the Davao Region.

HPG-Davao Acting Regional Chief Lt. Col. Jed Clamor highlighted during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps Conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, that regional data ranks the Davao Region among the lowest in carjacking incidents nationwide within its operational classification.

Clamor reported that HPG-Davao maintains a zero backlog in carnapping investigations from January to August 2026, with all reported cases either solved or cleared.

The officer noted that most incidents involve "swapo" (stolen while parked unattended) or borrowed motorcycles that were never returned, rather than forcible takings. He noted that crimes are often committed for personal monetary gain or re-pledging rather than for secondary crimes like getaway vehicles.

Clamor pointed out that owner negligence often plays a key role, such as leaving keys in the ignition or inside helmet storage boxes.

"Isa sa mga pinaka-ingredients of crime man gud is the opportunity… Let us not give the opportunity (One of the main ingredients of crime is opportunity... Let us not give the opportunity)," he urged vehicle owners, calling on the public to exercise vigilance and report suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.

Despite low crime figures, Clamor acknowledged past public perception issues regarding traffic enforcement.

"Ginabansagan ta nga... buwaya. Blue amoang uniform, pero ngano green ilang tan-aw sa amoa? (We are labeled as... crocodiles. Our uniform is blue, but why do they see us as green?)" Clamor remarked, emphasizing an ongoing shift toward community-focused operations under the agency’s "Feel Safe and Feel Good" program.

As part of the initiative, officers patrolling regional thoroughfares pull over motorists wearing damaged or non-compliant safety gear and give them replacement helmets provided through private sector sponsorships. Clamor noted that the unit has distributed roughly four to five dozen free helmets across the region.

Addressing public accountability, Clamor confirmed that his office actively investigates complaints filed against personnel. Out of roughly four to six reports received during his tenure, several have been resolved after clearing up misunderstandings, while formal investigations continue for others. He assured that proven infractions will result in appropriate sanctions.

"I want to lead this unit with integrity... nga dili pangwarta atong tumong diri sa Davao City, kundi ang pag-siguro nga mahimong hapsay og malinauson ang kadalanan (that making money is not our aim here in Davao City, but to ensure that our streets are orderly and peaceful)," Clamor concluded, clarifying that while local traffic enforcement units handle routine downtown vehicular accident recording, HPG-Davao monitors highway enforcement and anti-carjacking laws across major thoroughfares. GRS