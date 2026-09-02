HPV vaccination for female employees of Davao City LGU pushed

IN A bid to bolster preventive healthcare and promote the well-being of the female workforce of the City Government of Davao, Councilor Richlyn Justol-Baguilod proposed for the institutionalization of a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program.

HPV is one of the most common viral infections worldwide, and certain high-risk types can cause cervical cancer and other cancers affecting both women and men. Globally, approximately 600,000 new cases of cervical cancer are recorded every year, making it the leading cause of cancer death in women across 26 countries. In the Philippines, the situation remains critical, with 8,000 new cases diagnosed annually and 4,000 deaths per year.

Cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers are largely preventable through vaccination and appropriate screening—a reality that underscores the urgency of Baguilod’s proposal.

In her privilege speech delivered during the 35th Regular Session at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Baguilod cited the results of an online survey on HPV and Cervical Cancer Awareness conducted among female city government employees. The survey revealed that 14.7 percent of participants have not received any dose of the HPV vaccine, while barely half have completed their full doses. More telling is that 79.9 percent expressed interest in receiving the vaccine, signaling strong demand for the program.

“Considering the interest of a significant number of our female personnel, I believe that the City Government should take a proactive step to prevent HPV-related diseases and promote the health and welfare of our female employees,” she said.

“I believe it is high time that we consider establishing an HPV vaccination program for the female employees of the City Government of Davao, subject to applicable medical guidelines, eligibility requirements, and availability of funds,” Baguilod emphasized.

The proposed ordinance will be coordinated with the City Health Office to ensure the safe and efficient rollout of vaccinations, prioritizing accessibility and medical eligibility for all interested female personnel. Baguilod urged her fellow councilors to support the initiative, stressing that investing in women’s health is not merely a matter of public welfare but a crucial step toward building a healthier, more resilient Davao City workforce. The measure is now set for committee deliberation, where budget allocation and implementation guidelines will be further discussed. CIO