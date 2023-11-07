HS students set to meet with scientists during S&T Week

DAVAO DEL NORTE — Some 450 high school students from various public and private schools in Davao Region are set to meet with Filipino scientists during the 2023 Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Week to be staged in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on November 9-10.

They will be interacting with Dabaonon scientists during the conduct of STI Week Salinlahi Symposium Series that will be staged at the Tagum City Historical and Cultural Center amphitheater.

As guest during the latest episode of Philippine Information Agency-Davao del Norte "Sayron Ta! Pakigsayod" radio program, Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) provincial director Judy Donna Nueva Ecija viewed the student interaction with the scientists as a way of instilling appreciation “that science, math, technology are not really difficult to learn.”

A Dabaonon by birth, Dr. Joey D. Ocon will be joined by fellow scientist Dr. Victor B. Amoroso in interacting with students during the Salinlahi session.

“Kani sila ang mag awhag sa atong mga kabatan’onan ug labi na no nga sila man ang atoang pag-asa ng bayan no, sila ang mag’awhag sa mga kabatan’onan nga mo pursue sila sa sensiya ug teknolohiya, ug pagmugna ug mga pagpalambo nga butang, innovation (They will encourage the youth, as they are the hope of the nation, to pursue science and technology, and to create something helpful for development. Innovation),” she said.

As the main organizer of the event, the Department of Science and Technology-Davao (DOST-Davao) Regional Office had requested the Department of Education (DepEd), through its city and provincial divisions, to identify the students who will be joining the Salinlahi discussion with scientists, Nueva Ecija said.

Aside from the Salinlahi, other featured sessions during the 2023 S&T Week to be staged in Tagum City, Davao del Norte are Presentation of New Technologies to Farmers, Crafting of Science Investigatory Project, Water Forum in Davao, Clonal and Bamboo Propagation, Digitalization of the Philippine Handloom Industry.

The 2023 S&T Week will also be staging a discussion on “Understanding the Geologic Hazards and Earthquake Scenarios in Mindanao, and on the “Development of Ready-to-Eat Food Products for Children Aged One to Five Years Old” as a resilience strategy during disasters.

DOST-Davao, together with its PSTOs regionwide, will be exhibiting a wide array of STI programs, projects and services particularly the STARBOOKS, Philippine Genome Center, Food Processing Innovation Center, DOST Packaging and Labeling, BetterMine, DigiHub, Halal Blockchain, PAGASA Mobile Planetarium, among others. PIA DAVAO