HTL also expells Javi Campos

In a statement on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who is also the HTL secretary general, revealed that Campos "has engaged in secretive activities with another political party known for its anti-people stance and opposition to the interests of Dabawenyos."

The political party that Duterte cited was, however, not disclosed.

He said the councilor's action was a "serious" breach of the party's conduct.

"This section outlines grounds for automatic expulsion for members who assist or collaborate with entities outside of Hugpong without prior approval," Duterte said.

In addition, "his betrayal undermines the trust and commitment that our party stands for, and it jeopardizes our shared mission to promote the welfare of our constituents."

The mayor specified that engaging with the opposing party is a violation of Article 7, Section 6(b) of HTL's bylaws. This is grounds for automatic expulsion.

"The Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod Party (HTLP) values transparency, integrity, and loyalty as the cornerstones of our political principles," said Baste Duterte, son of former president Rodrigo Duterte, one of the party founders.

Days before Campos’ formal expulsion, party member Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. questioned Campos' loyalty to HTL after photos of him with another party circulated online.

Mahipus said during his privilege speech that this was an opportune time for Campos to inform his fellow party members in Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, as they had seen photographs of him attending a political activity for another party. He noted that speculations had been raised about Campos' loyalty to the party.

The issue arose after a photo was posted on the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Facebook page on September 26, 2024, showing Campos with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Sandro Marcos, and Senator Manny Pacquiao during the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas convention, where several political parties, including Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), Lakas-CMD, NPC, NUP, and Nacionalista Party, were represented.

The announcement of Campos' expulsion coincided with his birthday.

He filed his COC on Monday, October 7, 2024, running under PFP.

He is set to succeed his uncle, incumbent Representative Vincent Garcia.

SunStar Davao has reached out to Campos' camp regarding his expulsion, but they declined to comment on the matter.

He, however, revealed in an ambush interview after filing his COC that leaving HTL for PFP was a family decision.