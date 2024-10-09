HTL denies media claims of Rody’s mayoral withdrawal

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, HTL clarified that Duterte remains committed to his political comeback as Davao City mayor, a position he held for over two decades before becoming president in 2016.

“He is running for the position of Mayor of Davao City, and he remains committed to returning to local governance and serving the people of Davao,” the party said.

HTL, founded by Duterte, urged media professionals to avoid spreading unverified information.

"We respectfully encourage our colleagues in the media to continue upholding journalistic integrity by working alongside us to ensure that reports are accurate, well-verified, and thoughtfully presented. By doing so, we can collectively help prevent unnecessary confusion and better serve the public's need for reliable information,” HTL stated.

The party also referenced Councilor Bonz Militar's previous privilege speech, underscoring the need for “accurate, fair, and truthful reporting.”

“His message sparked significant attention and debate, and now we are witnessing yet another instance of misinformation, this time from a prominent media outlet. We must all be aware of the dangers of disinformation, which can erode public trust and breed confusion, fear, and even panic—issues we must strive to prevent. It is necessary and responsible to remind everyone, particularly those entrusted with disseminating information, of their duty to uphold these critical standards,” the party added.

Militar's speech focused on disinformation that circulated during the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) standoff, which was heavily criticized by Davao media.

Meanwhile, HTL acknowledged that Duterte had consistently been a top contender in senatorial polls but reaffirmed his commitment to running for mayor.

Despite his initial hopes to step away from politics, Duterte could not ignore the call from his fellow Dabawenyos to lead them once more as mayor. His commitment to Davao City remains unwavering, and he is keen to return to local governance, where he can closely engage with the community he has served for many years.

The rumors of Duterte's withdrawal from the mayoral race were first reported by a national broadsheet and a radio station’s social media account. However, these claims were swiftly denied by both Duterte’s camp and Duterte himself, who released a short video message to refute the allegations. RGL