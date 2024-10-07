Hugpong bets file COC on 6th day

SEVERAL candidates under the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungson (HTL), composed of several re-electionists and newbies, filed their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2024.

Aspirants namely Ragde Ibuyan, Bonz Militar, Temujin "Tek" Ocampo, and TJ Braga Corsino filed their COC for councilor for first district councilors. Also running for the same position are Pamela Librado, and Jessica Bonguyan.

For the second district, aspirants Al Ryan Alejandre, Louie John Bonguyan, Jonard Dayap, and Richlyn Justol-Baguilod filed their COC, still for councilor.

Other HTL members for the third district also filed their COC for councilor, namely Alberto Ungab, Rodolfo Mande, Jose Marie Baluran, Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, Trisha Anne Villafuerte, Antoinette Principe, Bai Hundra Cassandra Dominic Advincula, and Rachel Zozobrado.

HTL is a Davao City-based political party composed of leaders associated with former Davao City mayor and former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Members of PDP Laban, a party also headed by Duterte, filed their COCs for councilor. These include Jimmy Dureza, Allan Simo-ag, Doce Laude Apostol, and Maja Lakambini Enriquez for second district; and Jose Marie Bernardo Baluran, and Enzo Villafuerte for third district.

Newbies

Ragde, Corsino, and Jose Marie are neophytes who are related to incumbent councilors.

Ragde is the son of former barangay 5-A captain and Liga ng mga Barangay president Edgar Ibuyan Sr., and the brother of outgoing councilor Edgar Ibuyan Jr.

In an ambush interview, Ragde said he would continue the legacy of his family, particularly in providing scholarships for underprivileged students.

“We would also like to expand, in terms of livelihood programs, we will provide training,” he said.

Corsino is the grandson of longtime councilor Pilar Braga, while Jose Marie is the son of outgoing councilor Conrado Baluran.

The young Baluran said this would be his second attempt to run for councilor. He previously ran during the 2013 elections when his father’s three-term ended. But he failed to secure a spot as he ended in the ninth position in the eight seats provided per district.

Mande, who is currently the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory representative (IPMR), said he will make an attempt to run for the first time, this time as a councilor. If elected, he said that he would continue to push for legislative measures for the welfare of the IPs. As for his position as IPMR, it would automatically be vacated once he will be elected.

Return from hiatus

Some former councilors also filed their COCs, with the hope of securing a spot anew in the 21st City Council.

Pamela had previously filed her COC during the 2022 elections. However, she was delisted from the HTL. According to then-Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Librado, along with incumbent councilor Nilo Abellera Jr., were delisted as "the party believes that their ideals are not in line with the political party’s vision for Davao City and the Philippines."

Former councilor Dureza also filed his COC.

Floor leader Cocoy Zozobrado confirmed that his sister, Rachel, will take his place in the council.

Antoinette, a lawyer and former broadcaster, is gunning again for councilor after her mother failed to win in the 2022 elections. RGL