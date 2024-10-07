Hugpong expels disloyal members

Along with Wilberto and Bernard, HTL also expelled Punong Barangay Lilibeth Al-ag of Toril Proper and Bernadette Al-ag of Bangkas Heights for violating Article Seven of their Party Discipline and Loss of Membership, specifically Section Six, which outlines grounds for automatic expulsion.

"It has been confirmed that these individuals have been actively supporting the Tingog Party-list, a political entity not aligned with Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod Party. Their involvement in activities promoting the interests of the Tingog Party-list, rather than the Hugpong agenda, constitutes a direct violation and betrayal of the Party's rules and principles," HTL stated on Monday, October 7, 2024.

According to Section 6(b) of Article 7 on Party Discipline and Loss of Membership, aiding other political parties or individuals without the party's approval constitutes grounds for expulsion.

Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, secretary general of HTL and incumbent mayor of Davao City, emphasized their commitment to supporting the Pwersa ng Pilipinong Pandaragat (PPP), their allied organization that shares HTL's vision for the well-being of Davao City. He noted that the actions of the expelled members were incompatible with the party's objectives.

"We recognize that this decision may bring about significant discussions within the community. However, the integrity of our Party and our commitment to the principles we stand for must remain our top priority," HTL said.

The party expressed gratitude to its members and supporters for their dedication and encouraged them to remain committed to the party's vision of serving the people of Davao City. RGP